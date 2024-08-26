The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an interview of a young woman who was stabbed in the chest on a rocky beach earlier this month, and how the thoughts of her one-year-old son kept her alive in the aftermath of the attack.

It separately reports Prime Minister Robert Abela’s announcement of how the government plans the ‘biggest tax cut in history’ for the middle class in the upcoming October budget.

The Malta Independent also leads with the government’s October budget to include the “biggest tax cut” in history for the middle class.

It separately refers to the nominations for the upcoming September Labour Party elections, which closed on Sunday morning. Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba are uncontested for the party’s deputy leadership posts.

L-orizzont also leads with the government’s budget promise to include the biggest tax cut for the middle class.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech, who on Sunday, said the confusion and disagreement in the Labour Party is having a negative impact on the country.

