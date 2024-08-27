The following are the stories that made the front pages on Maltes newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times of Malta leads with a story about a police officer who is renting a cockroach-infested apartment to 16 people, with testimonies from the residents about the sub-par conditions they are currently living in.

It separately covers a proposal by the Malta Chamber of Commerce to impose a cap on non-EU workers in Malta, as well as incentivize Maltese living abroad to return home through tax incentives. These were two of a series of proposals issued by the Chamber in their pre-budget document.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also covered the Chamber's pre-budget document on their front pages.

The Independent also covered a PN press conference in which PN MPs accused police commissioner Angelo Gafa of lying about murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi refusing a risk assessment and then tried to "victim blame" her.

In-Nazzjon also reported on this press conference on its front page, leading with the PN's insistence that an independent inquiry into Ghirxi's murder be carried out.

L-Orizzont led with an NSO half-yearly report on workplace accidents.

It also carries a statement from the Malta Police Force denying any allegations of interference in the Vitals inquiry.