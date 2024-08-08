The following are the front page stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

The Times of Malta leads with a story on former PL MEP Josianne Cutajar coming out against the party's plans to change the rules to allow for a member of the parliamentary group to contest the post of deputy leader for party affairs.

It separately reports on how one million litres of water were lost when a pipe was pierced by heavy machinery on Tal-Barrani road during roadworks earlier this week.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on the Labour Party's plans to hold an extraordinary general conference tomorrow to discuss statuette changes, which includes allowing the role of deputy leader to be held by a member of the parliamentary group, likely to accommodate growing support for MEP Alex Agius Saliba to contest the role.

It also carries a report from a press conference where legislative changes were announced in the licencing of stone masons. Masons must now renew their licence every two years but must pass exams in order to do so. The new rules also give the BCA to ability to revoke masons' licences.

In-Nazzjon report on the PN's efforts to pressure the government into publishing a long-promised scientific labour market review. The government's failure to publish crucial data raises questions of transparency, they say.

It also features a report on data published by the NSO which found that traffic accidents have increased by 4% in the second quarter of the year.