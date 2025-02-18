The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that former Chief Justice Joseph Said Pullicino has added his voice to concerns about government reforms of magisterial inquiries and moves to legally protect civil servants. He said the changes in magisterial inquiries fatally sap the rule of law.

The newspaper also reports that according to its survey, traffic congestion, for the first time, has topped people's concerns.

The Malta Independent reports from court that defence lawyers have warned that they will demand the striking off of a court expert's report in the Vitals case against if the author refuses to be cross-examined. It also quotes the tourism minister saying Malta needs to remedy over-tourism to remain a premier destination.

In-Nazzjon says the cost of living and the state of the environment are the biggest worries for young people. It also reports that the PN has hosted a conference on social justice and equal opportunities.

l-orizzont reports that according to Eurobarometer, 59% of young people are exposed to misinformation.