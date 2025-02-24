The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

The headlines are dominated by the theft of 200kg of drugs which were being held in a supposedly secure area by the AFM. The army commander was suspended and the home affairs minister offered to resign. The PN insisted that the prime minister should accept the resignation, despite him saying that he would not.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that the company owning Malta's biggest Y-plate fleet has agreed to pay €400k in overdue fines. It also focuses on a warning by teachers that the new SEC system is causing more stress.

The Malta Independent says the pope is conscious and receiving supplemental oxygen.

l-orizzont says Gozo's Ċittadella and Mdina are being proposed for inclusion in the Unesco World Heritage list.