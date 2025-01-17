The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with two people being charged with money laundering and human trafficking in a stolen identity scandal.

A man and a woman, former Identità employee Maria Rita Spiteri, 32, and car dealer Bernard Attard, 33, were charged with money laundering, human trafficking and document forgery involving stolen identities from the government's identity agency Identità. Both pleaded not guilty.

It separately reports on how Israel carried out fresh air strikes on Gaza on Thursday, following the announcement of a truce amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

The Malta Independent's main story is about civil society NGO speaking out against Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia's decision to shoot down their challenge to the Attorney General deciding not to prosecute top officials of Pilatus Bank - calling the ruling a "perversion of justice".

In that same decree, the Magistrate also ordered the police to investigate how former Repubblika president Robert Aquilina had access to the confidential inquiry into the bank, prompting Repubblika to say that the court was more preoccupied with how the organisation had access to the document rather than why the conclusions of the inquiry were ignored.

It also features reporting on the Identità stolen identities arraignments on its front page.

In-Nazzjon's main story is about Opposition Leader Bernard Grech attending a meeting for the leaders of the European People's Party in Berlin.

It also reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that the government's proposed reform for magisterial inquiries will reflect Labour values.

It also says that the government has remained silent and given no comment about the Identità scandal, even as people are now being charged in court.

L-Orrizont's main story leads with comments from Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who said that Malta would continue to work toward amicable solutions for peace during an address to diplomats yesterday.

It separately reports on how Jeremy Harbinson, a court expert currently testifying in the case against Joseph Muscat and others over the hospitals deal, needs six weeks to comply all the documentation being requested from him by the court.