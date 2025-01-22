The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that MPs from both sides of the House have endorsed a report by the Malta Employers' Association that proposes reforming the retirement system to encourage people to continue working after reaching retirement age.

The newspaper also reports that a couple has withdrawn their children from a government primary school after they discovered their son’s new teacher was gay, a fact they claimed went against their “personal Christian” values.

MaltaToday meanwhile leads with an article on how the Constitutional Court has ruled that a legal provision giving the Court Registrar unfettered discretion to convert court expenses into jail terms breaches human rights.

The Malta Independent gives priority to news that US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the country to once again withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Separately it reports that the Malta Ranger Unit has called on authorities and the police to act on a case where a dog walker was allegedly punched to the ground by a bird trapper for recording illegal trapping.

In-Nazzjon leads with a visit by PN leader Bernard Grech to STMicroelectronics on Tuesday.

The newspaper also reports that MP Karol Aquilina has requested a ruling in parliament urging the prime minister and ministers to table a declaration of assets for 2023.

L-orizzont reports on investment by Enemalta to strengthen the electricity distribution centre.