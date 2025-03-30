The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that, according to sources, a group of mostly local businesses, including the Azzopardi Group, Gasan Group and Virtu Holdings, as well as current Lombard Bank CEO Joe Said, have submitted a bid for HSBC.

The Times, Malta Today, Illum, Kullħadd and It-Torċa separately report on a series of measures that were unveiled on Saturday to tackle Malta’s chronic traffic congestion by pushing for a shift in people’s travel habits.

Malta Today, meanwhile, reports that five abortions have been carried out since the law was amended to allow the termination of pregnancy when a woman’s life is at risk. 

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with comments by the CEO of the Social Care Standards Authority, Ruth Sciberras, who said the disability benefits racket left a scar on social workers who dedicated their lives to helping those in need.

The newspaper also publishes comments by expert Justin Borg-Barthet, who said that the way in which the government enacted SLAPP legislation was "rushed", and there was no attempt to go beyond the minimum required by an EU directive.

Il-mument reports that while PN's leader Bernard Grech has been consistent in his proposals and behaviour, Prime Minister Robert Abela has committed multiple U-turns.

It-Torċa also carries comments by MEP Daniel Attard, who claims the EU's warning to store a three-day supply of basic necessities is "surreal".

