The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a contingency plan has been drawn up as medical supplier Technoline faces court in the Vitals case. There are fears that the courts may order an assets freeze, making it difficult for the firm to fulfil its contractual obligations.

The newspaper also reports that plans for a massive supermarket on land outside the development zone in San Gwann have been withdrawn after a public outcry.

The Malta Independent says the prime minister has defended the Siġġiewi voter fraud and dodged questions on the position of the housing minister. People allocated units in a new government housing block were told to change their addresses when the units were not habitable yet, giving them the right to vote in Siggiewi, which is a battleground town in the local elections.

The newspaper also reports that a court has ordered that the magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank be exhibited in Joseph Muscat's libel case against Daphne Caruana Gaizia.

L-orizzont gives prominence to an announcement by the prime minister that a Turkish firm will invest €7.5m in a Malta plant to make wind turbines. It also reports on a man's shock when he realised that his daughter had been adopted by another man.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech that people should use their vote on June 8. It also reports that the teachers' union has blamed the government for a stalemate in pay talks.