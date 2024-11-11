The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

All newspapers publish photos of Malta's tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Day.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta leads with an article on how a US citizen has filed a court application in Malta claiming $500 million in compensation after a US Department of Defence special agent “falsely” accused him of fraud and money laundering to the detriment of the US military.

The newspaper also reports that Archbishop Charles Scicluna cancelled his scheduled engagements on Sunday, after suffering a head injury in a "freak accident".

The Malta Independent publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday described Robert Abela's acceptance of Clayton Bartolo's apology over an ethics breach as a "a betrayal of meritocracy, and an insult to all those who work hard every day".

It similarly publishes comments by PL leader Abela who on Sunday stressed the need to utilise prime maritime-related sites in the Grand Harbour in the best way possible, highlighting that Malta had no maritime hub.

In-Nazzjon also publishes comments by Grech, noting he told a PN’s general council the party was drafting policies for a better life for everyone.

L-orizzont refers to comments by Abela who told party supporters Cabinet will this week discuss a new migration policy.