Designing modern buildings with efficient vertical mobility can be challenging, particularly when dealing with flat-roof structures. Traditional elevator installations require extensive shaft space, overhead structures, and compliance with stringent regulatory approvals. However, the GRL Flat range of elevators by Felesa offers an innovative solution that eliminates many of these constraints, providing enhanced flexibility and efficiency.

Why choose the GRL Flat Elevator?

The GRL Flat elevator is a machine room-less system designed specifically for buildings with flat roofs, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to optimise structural modifications. Unlike conventional lifts, the GRL Flat requires no additional overhead space, allowing maximum utilisation of available space within a building.

No MCCAA application required - streamlining the installation process

A standout feature of the GRL Flat elevator is that it does not require an application with the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA). This significantly reduces bureaucratic hurdles, expediting project timelines and simplifying installation. The plug-and-play setup of the GRL Flat also ensures a faster, more efficient installation process, making it a practical solution for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Key advantages

1. Compact and space-saving design

Eliminates the need for a dedicated machine room, preserving valuable interior space.

Ideal for retrofitting existing buildings without major structural alterations.

2. Energy efficiency

Utilises advanced gearless traction technology for smoother, quieter operation.

Low power consumption reduces long-term operational costs, making it a sustainable choice.

3. Versatile applications

Suitable for low to mid-rise buildings where traditional lift installations may be impractical.

Designed for residential complexes, office buildings, hotels, and public infrastructure projects.

4. Minimal civil works

Requires only a shallow pit depth, reducing excavation and construction complexity.

Can be integrated into existing structures without major modifications.

5. Aesthetic and functional flexibility

Customisable finishes and door configurations to match different building styles.

Smooth and silent operation enhances the overall user experience.

Technical specifications

Minimum headroom: 2500mm

Speed: 1.0 m/s

Maintenance: Can be performed from inside the cabin

Capacity: Available in multiple load capacities to suit various building needs

Drive System: Gearless traction for enhanced energy efficiency and performance

A future-forward choice

With an increasing demand for sustainable and space-efficient building solutions, the GRL Flat range of elevators perfectly aligns with modern design trends. This innovative lift system simplifies installation while maintaining high safety and performance standards by eliminating the need for MCCAA approval, minimising structural modifications, and enhancing energy efficiency.

The GRL Flat elevator is a game-changer. It offers a seamless and efficient vertical mobility solution that optimises building design and functionality. Whether for new developments or retrofitting existing structures, this system provides an ideal balance between practicality, efficiency, and aesthetics.