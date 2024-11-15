The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and others charged in connection with the Vitals hospital concession have called upon the police commissioner to take criminal action against a forensic expert who testified that she was not a warranted accountant despite having been appointed a forensic accountant by an inquiring magistrate.

The newspaper also reports that Sicily has given its go-ahead for Malta to develop its second interconnector aimed at bolstering the island’s network connection with mainland Europe.

The Malta Independent reports on how fresh criminal proceedings against Keith Schembri are to be assigned to a new magistrate after his request for the recusal of magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil was upheld on Thursday.

Both the Independent and In-Nazzjon publish details about a protest the PN is organising on Monday in the wake of the scandal involving ministers Clint Camilleri and Clayton Bartolo, and his wife Amanda Muscat.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with news about an increased number of Ukrainians with temporary human protection within the EU.

The newspaper also reports that two men have been charged in connection with a cocaine bust estimated to be worth over €20 million.