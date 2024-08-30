Two men have been arrested after a sting operation on an Msida home, police said on Friday.

Police said they had been observing the residence for weeks on suspicion that it was being used as a base for drug trafficking activities.

Officers eventually managed to gain access to the property despite the front door being barred by an iron structure from the inside.

They found two men and three women inside the apartment, where a search also yielded several sachets of substances suspected to be cocaine and heroin ready to be sold, as well as other items related to drug trafficking.

Police also found another bag containing around 50 grams of suspected cocaine as well as a substantial amount in cash.

All five people are being held under arrest at the police lock-up in Floriana. The two men are set to be arraigned today at 11 am in front of Magistrate Giannella Caruana Busuttil.