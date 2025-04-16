What makes a slot game great in 2025? Is it huge jackpots? Or is it the bonus features? Perhaps it's the graphics and design of the slot? Well in all truth it's all of them and there isn't really a definitive answer. That's because each player is looking for something different. However, there are certain elements that most players are looking for. In this article, we will explore some of those factors so that you know what to look out for in your next gaming session.

Theme & Design

Let's take this right from the top and discuss the theme and design of a slot game. While this will differ for most players, the theme and design of the game has to resonate with what the player wants. For example, say you're into ancient Egyptian themed slots, you want every aspect of that game to reflect the theme and not just the name. This includes the symbols, music, sound effects and bonus features. And it all has to look visually stunning. With the technology available today, there is no excuse for a slot game not to look easy on the eye.

Features and bonuses

Features and bonuses are often what makes a slot game stand out, otherwise they would all be pretty similar and ultimately quite dull. There are many features and bonuses available today and while it's hard for developers to constantly invent new ones, a combination of some of the best ones will keep your gaming sessions fresh. Some of the best features to look out for include:

Free Spins

Scatter Symbols

Multipliers

Respins

Expanding Wilds

Cascading Reels

Sticky Wilds

Hold & Spin

Megaways

Prize Wheels

Pick a Prize

There are others but these are the main ones to look out for.

Transparent RTP's

Being able to find a slot games RTP without having to trawl through all of the small print not only tells you a lot about the slot you're about to play, it speaks volumes of the casino that you're playing at. That's because casinos that offer full transparency to their players assure them that they're playing within a safe environment.

Many of today's top games developers create slot games where the RTP can be adjusted within a specific range. This allows them to cater to a wider audience. It's important to know what the RTP is before you play a slot because another casino could be offering exactly the same game but with a much higher RTP. This typically means you stand a greater chance of winning. Therefore, you should always do your research.

Games developers

While game developers tend to have a certain style and we would certainly recommend using different ones to keep your slot sessions new and exciting, it is advised to use reputable ones. This doesn't mean you only have to play games made by the biggest studios as there are plenty of indie ones that are just as good.

By playing a new slot game by a reputable studio, you take away some of the research element you perhaps would have had to do. That's because you know the graphics will likely be good, you know the game will be filled with slot features and you know that the RTP should be decent. Some of the best developers include the following:

NetEnt

Playtech

Play n Go

Yggdrasil Gaming

Microgaming

Hacksaw Gaming

ELK Studios

Red Tiger Gaming

Blueprint gaming

Slot volatility

Many people get slot volatility and the RTP mixed up and often believe they're the same thing. While they're strongly connected they are different. A slots volatility measures how often a slot will pay out and how much it's likely to pay out.

A slot that offers a high volatility means that wins are often harder to come by but when they do, they tend to be bigger. A slot that has a low volatility is completely the opposite and tends to offer smaller regular wins. Of course, there are no guarantees, but knowing a slot's volatility helps you to make a more educated decision as to whether it's for you or not.

Finding a slot game

Now that you know what makes a good slot game, it's time to find one. But where do you even begin to look in such a saturated industry? It seems like a new online casino is opening up virtually everyday. Well, much like finding the perfect slot game for you, finding a casino that hosts such games can be broken down into segments. When evaluating potential casinos, it's becoming increasingly important to consider their commitment to ethical practices, including the responsible use of emerging technologies like AI. Some of the things you should look out for include the following.

Licensing and security

Many players look at this topic as boring and as such, often skip it. However, we believe it's so important that we've put it at the top of the list. If a casino doesn't have a licence to operate in your area, walk away immediately. It is likely that at least one non-licenced casino out there but not having a licence is a big red flag and will likely lead to you experiencing plenty of problems.

Large games catalogue

Playing at a casino that has a large games catalogue generally means you won't get bored easily. It's also worth checking out the games developers that are associated with a casino. Not only does this guarantee a quality gaming session but it also speaks volume about a casino's reputation. Reputable games developers will only partner with casinos that they feel are trustworthy.

Payment methods

Checking out the payment methods offered by a casino is helpful on a couple of fronts. Firstly and probably most importantly, you want to ensure that your transactions are safe and secure. Secondly, it's useful to know if a casino offers a payment method that you prefer to use. You can also check out things like processing and withdrawal times. To give you some indication, the average casino withdrawal time is around two days.

There are plenty of other things to check such as customer support channels, bonuses and promotions for new and existing players, whether the operator provides an app or if the platform is mobile-optimised etc. However, the above factors will give you a good starting point in your search.

Naturally, if you lack the time for personal verification, seeking the advice of industry experts is an option, and several sites provide free expert opinions; indeed, you can even search based on a particular category, such as casinos with great slot games – for instance, you can explore the best online slots at iGamingNuts, where they meticulously review every aspect of an online casino, saving you time and the effort.

Checklist complete

There are many elements that make up a great slot game, however, if you can find a slot game that ticks these five boxes above you're on to a winner (not literally unfortunately). We always recommend doing your homework when it comes to selecting a slot or an online casino. If you don't have time, visit a reputable reviewer who can summarise the information for you.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.