Two men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday after being seriously injured in two separate accidents.

In a statement published on Friday, the police said the first accident happened at 9am, when a 22-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a collision with another vehicle on Triq Fortunato Mizzi, Rabat in Gozo.

The Xagħra resident suffered injuries after his Honda motorcycle collided with a Peugeot 107, driven by a 75-year-old man from Għajnsielem. The Xagħra resident was taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

The second accident took place around half an hour later, at 9.30am, in Triq l-Imqabba, Żurrieq.

Police said that a 36-year-old man from Żurrieq was riding a quadbike when he lost control and fell off it.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, and later was confirmed to have sustained serious injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.