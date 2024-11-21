Unemployment was up by 130 last month from October 2023, reaching 1,089, the NSO said.

Increases in unemployment were recorded in most age groups. Men accounted for 68.4 per cent.

Year-on-year increases of 47 persons and 90 persons were recorded among those registering for work for under 21 weeks and for 21 to 52 weeks, respectively. On the other hand, the number of persons registering for work for over one year decreased by seven.

Unemployment has risen slightly

In October 2024, the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by six when compared to the previous year, reaching 234 persons.

The largest share of persons on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers.