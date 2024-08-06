April 2024 saw the launch of the Cancer Research and Innovation Hub Malta (CRIHM). This initiative reflects our country’s dedication to advancing cancer research and promoting treatments.

The establishment of CRIHM marks an advancement in enhancing our efforts to combat cancer, a disease that impacts numerous individuals. Importantly, CRIHM has been designated as Malta’s National Cancer Mission Hub, further solidifying its pivotal role in the nation’s fight against cancer.

The importance of CRIHM

Cancer is one of the main non-communicable diseases worldwide, claiming lives annually and placing substantial emotional and financial burdens on patients and their loved ones. Despite progress in the field of medicine, the battle against cancer is far from over.

One of the challenges encountered is the fragmentation of research endeavours. Frequently, researchers operate independently, leading to duplicated efforts and missed opportunities for collaboration that could expedite breakthroughs.

CRIHM aims to address this issue by bringing researchers, healthcare professionals, industry collaborators and civil society under one roof. By fostering an atmosphere of collaboration, our goal is to dismantle barriers between disciplines and propel cancer research forward efficiently. This hub will facilitate the sharing of resources and knowledge, paving the way for treatments and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

Designated as Malta’s National Cancer Mission Hub, CRIHM shall serve as the central coordination point for national cancer research initiatives. This designation underscores the hub’s strategic importance in driving a cohesive and comprehensive cancer research agenda across the country.

It ensures that efforts are aligned with national and international priorities, promoting a unified approach to tackling cancer.

Aligning with EU plan

Our vision for CRIHM harmonises with the European Union’s Beating Cancer Plan. This detailed plan aims to reduce the occurrence and impact of cancer by focusing on prevention, early detection, treatment and enhancing the quality of life for patients and survivors. CRIHM is structured to embody these values and serves as a centre contributing to these goals within the EU.

Our goal is to contribute towards a future where cancer ceases to be a leading cause of mortality - Keith Azzopardi Tanti

A key element of the EU’s strategy involves prioritising research and innovation. By incorporating technologies in the field of cellular biology, genomics, bioinformatics, psychosocial, and AI, CRIHM strives to lead in cancer research. Our collaborative research platforms will provide support for groundbreaking studies and clinical trials.

Looking ahead, the establishment of CRIHM signals the dawn of a new chapter in cancer research within Malta. This hub not only strengthens our research capabilities but positions Malta as a significant contributor in the global battle against cancer. By fostering collaboration and attracting talent, we believe that CRIHM will lead to progress in cancer treatment and prevention.

Through this endeavour, our goal is to contribute towards a future where cancer ceases to be a leading cause of mortality but becomes a condition with treatments leading to improved patient outcomes.

CRIHM stands as a testament to our nation’s commitment to excellence and innovation. It represents a proactive step forward where strategies are not just theoretical but are transformed into actionable plans and executed effectively.

It envisions a future where cancer research is more harmonised, cooperative and impactful. By working alongside our partners and the wider community, we have the potential to make significant progress in combatting cancer and enhancing individual well-being.

Keith Azzopardi Tanti is Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation.