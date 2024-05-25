The historic Vendome Tower in Marsaxlokk will be restored, the Culture Ministry said on Saturday.

Once restored, the tower will be entrusted to the Marsaxlokk council to be used for cultural purposes, Culture Minister Bonnici said.

The tower, known by many names, including Qrejten Redoubt and Craite Redoubt is one of four redoubts of this kind built between 1715 and 1716 by the Grand Prior of France of the Order of the Knights of St John, Philip de Vendôme who had insisted the Maltese islands needed more defence posts along the coast.

The Marsaxlokk Vendôme tower is the only remaining complete tower of the four built.

The department responsible for restoration and preservation has prepared the necessary documentation and permits for works to start.

In the coming weeks, calls for tenders will be issued for works to commence at this important heritage site.