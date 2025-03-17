Have you recently switched to varifocal glasses and are facing some issues with them? Or looking for varifocal glasses to combine your reading and distance prescription into the same lenses? Whatever the case is, it’s a great idea to go ahead knowing the drawbacks associated with varifocal glasses. Let’s start with the basics, shall we?

What are varifocal glasses and who needs them?

Varifocal prescription glasses are fitted with varifocal lenses that provide different levels of vision corrections, including long distance, intermediate and near. They have several focal points with different prescriptions, usually shifting from the top to the bottom of the lenses. These lenses allow the wearers to see at all distances clearly with just one pair of glasses, eliminating the need to switch between different glasses for different vision requirements.

However, it’s normally difficult to get used to these glasses with graduated prescription, especially if you’ve switched to them recently. According to experts, it takes about a couple of days to weeks to adjust to these glasses. Before you feel disappointed and switch back to your single-vision glasses, know which downsides to expect beforehand and how can they be dealt with.

Common problems with varifocal glasses

Adapting to varifocal glasses can be troublesome since it’s difficult to learn to focus on the correct parts of the lenses for different distances, especially for new wearers. Let’s go through the common varifocal issues:

Blurred peripheral vision

Many new varifocal glasses wearers complain about distorted vision. This blurriness is specifically evident when they are looking at the edges of their glasses to see their surroundings in either corners.

Limited field of vision for particular distances

Every pair of varifocal glasses are designed as per the wearer’s specific prescription and requirements. The design of your varifocal lenses might limit your field of vision, specifically when you’re trying to focus on distant objects.

Having to adjust the glasses to see the correct parts

Varifocal lenses have different visual fields that you need to focus on for different distances by adjusting your glasses or head. This frequent adjustment often makes wearers uncomfortable.

Experiencing headaches

Although this does not always happen, you might experience headaches while adjusting to your varifocal glasses, if they are sitting at a wrong angle on your face or if your prescription is not up to date.

How to avoid common problems with varifocal glasses?

Thankfully there are a few ways in which you can easily steer clear from these problems.

Ensuring that your prescription is up to date

The reason why people needing more than two vision corrections switch to varifocal glasses is to see as clearly as possible using just one pair of glasses. Not having an accurate or up to date prescription can defeat the entire purpose of investing in varifocal glasses online. Make sure to get your eyes checked by a qualified optometrist for your prescription.

Choosing the best possible frame

The frame of your varifocal glasses plays a significant role in enhancing the range of vision while reducing any potential distortion. For instance, you can choose a narrower frame with taller nose bridge to facilitate clear distant vision. Similarly, a larger frame with a lower nose bridge can help with near vision.

Verifying proper fitting

If your varifocal prescription glasses do not fit you properly, it will take you more than the usual time to get accustomed to them. Consequently, you can have annoying headaches, lowering your everyday comfort and productivity. Thus, it’s best to verify that you have the perfect fitting to begin with – remember that your glasses should neither be too tight, nor too loose.

Getting used to adjustment

Everything takes time, and if adjusting to your varifocal glasses is making you frown, you should certainly take it slow. Give your eyes the needed time to adjust. You can also take advise from your optometrist to make the initial adjustment easier. However, you must stick to your varifocal prescription glasses and avoid keep switching back to your other glasses for a quicker adjustment period.

The information provided in this article is being provided solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as medical advice.