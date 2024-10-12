Wasteserv’s new automated glass sorting line has allowed the company to recycle 3,000 tonnes of glass in the past three months, it said on Saturday.

The automated glass sorting line, inaugurated last June, produces furnace-ready glass cullet, meaning no additional processing is required by manufacturers. This allows the glass to be immediately reintegrated into the production chain to create bottles and jars from recycled glass.

Wasteserv says it has processed the equivalent of more than 13 million glass bottles through the facility so far. That material can now be reused, rather than disposed of.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the €2.5 million investment was helping Malta work towards EU-established recycling targets.

WasteServ’s efforts highlight the importance of sustainable waste management, where waste is viewed as a valuable resource,” she said.

The waste management agency has recently installed a pasteuriser to process organic waste into agriculture-grade compost and further excavated the Magħtab landfill vertically, to increase its capacity.

Wasteserv’s longer-term plan to build an incinerator at the Magħtab site for waste going to landfill remains in limbo after a court annulled a tender procedure to award that contract on conflict of interest grounds.