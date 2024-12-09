DANCE

The Nutcracker

The Manoel Theatre in Valletta is hosting an innovative production of The Nutcracker by Moveo Dance Company from December 9 to 12 at 7pm.

Fusing Tchaikovsky’s iconic 1892 score with Moveo Dance Company’s contemporary approach to choreography, this production turns the well-loved ballet into a magical dance performance for all the family.

For more information on The Nutcracker and to book tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt or call the theatre’s booking office on (+356) 21246389. This production has a run time of roughly one hour and is suitable for ages 3+.

Let It Go – Dance Extravaganza

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a Christmas dance performance inspired by the characters and magical world of Disney’s Frozen at the Valletta Campus Theatre from December 13 to 15.

The show for all the family features music from the popular movie and plenty of snowy surprises.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Magic of Peter Pan and Dance

The School of Dance is presenting a dance show inspired by the fairy tale of Peter Pan at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on December 14 at 7pm.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

THEATRE

TOI TOI: The Great Little Panto Show

TOI TOI smash hit The Great Little Panto Show is back at the Studio Theatre at the Manoel in Valletta after a sell-out run in 2023.

The show, written by Malcolm Galea, with music composed by Matteo Depares, can be described as a beginner’s guide to panto, starring an all-star cast of headline Panto characters.

The Great Little Panto will be staged on December 13 at 4 and 6pm. For more information and tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt. There will also be morning shows for schools during the week.

Is-Sbejħa u l-Bestja u l-Lampa Maġika

Action Productions is combining elements from two fairy tales − Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin – to stage their panto Is-Sbejħa u l-Bestja u l-Lampa Maġika, at the Teatru Dun Mikiel Xerri, Żebbuġ, Malta, from December 13 to 15.

For more information, visit the theatre company’s Facebook page.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Xrek

Benedittu Productions, the drama section within St Benedict College Pietru Pawl Saydon Secondary School, Kirkop, is presenting the pantomime Xrek between December 12 and 15.

Part of the proceeds will go in aid of Hospice Malta. For more information, follow the school’s or Benedittu Productions' Facebook page.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Xrek and his Princess in the Benedittu Productions panto. Photo: Benedittu Productions

MUSIC

Christmas Concert

Frank Bonnici, Kristina Dimic from the Malta Cello Academy and the contestants of the Malta Cross Music Competition are taking part in a Christmas concert at the Malta Society of Arts premises in Valletta on Tuesday, December 10 at 7pm.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

MSA’s Contempo Series Concert 6: Kor Malta

KorMalta, under the direction of Riccardo Bianchi, is performing a Christmas concert at Palazzo de la Salle as part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Contempo Series on December 12 at 8pm.

The programme embraces sacred and traditional choral music, from Renaissance classics to modern works. Highlights include Monteverdi’s and Biebl’s Ave Maria, Victoria’s O Magnum Mysterium and Gjeilo’s Spotless Rose.

The national choir will also perform traditional carols like Es ist ein Rose Entsprungen and the Maltese Ninni La Tibkix Iżjed, Carol of the Bells and Lassus’s Resonet in Laudibus.

The project forms part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Performing Arts Programme 2024 and is being held in collaboration with Arts Council Malta.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

KorMalta director Riccardo Bianchi. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Spread the Love − Xerred l-imħabba

St Publius parish church, Floriana, is holding a concert on December 13 to celebrate Floriana’s 300th anniversary, with proceeds going to Puttinu Cares and Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Directed by Jacob Portelli, the concert features the Cordia String Quartet, tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens and soprano Judith Evans.

The one-hour concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Milied Mal-Aħwa

Gianluca Bezzina and his siblings are performing in a Christmas concert at the chapel of Our Lady of Mercy, Qrendi, on December 13 and 15.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt. The December 13 show is sold out.

The Malta Youth Orchestra in Concert

The event's poster

The Malta Youth Orchestra’s first concert of the season is celebrating its new members in a concert at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, on December 14 at 7pm.

Led by artistic director Michael Laus, the concert highlights their dedication and passion, promising an inspiring showcase of young talent and teamwork.

They will perform works by Mozart, Warlock, Vaughan Williams, Respighi, and Leroy Anderson.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

One and Only Adele

Adele tribute singer Katie Markham and her live band will perform at the Hilton Conference Centre in St Julian’s on December 14 at 8pm.

Markham was personally handpicked by Adele herself on the prestigious ‘Adele at the BBC’ Live in London Show.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Sing We Now of Christmas

The St Monica Vocal Ensemble, in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem, is holding its annual Christmas concert at San Ġwann parish church on December 15 at 7.15pm.

Under the direction of Jean Paul Attard and Roanna Vella as assistant director and accompanying pianist, the choir will perform a selection of festive songs and carols, including popular Maltese numbers.

Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem. For more details, visit the St Monica Vocal Ensemble Facebook page.

Members of the St Monica Vocal Ensemble. Photo: Facebook/St Monica Vocal Ensemble

MISCELLANEOUS

50 Sena Repubblika − L-Istorja, Aħna

An audiovisual experience is being held in St George’s Square Valletta as part of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary since Malta became a republic.

L-Istorja, Aħna will showcase the story of the people of Malta, from its humble beginnings and the forces that governed it, to standing on its own two feet, to drafting its own journey.

Entry is free but tickets must be booked from showshappening.com.

The event's poster The event's poster

Malta Artisan Christmas Market

Malta Artisan Markets is holding its annual Christmas market at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, on December 15 from 10am to 6pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore locally handcrafted goods, artisan foods and unique holiday gifts while enjoying the enchanting Christmassy atmosphere of one of Malta’s most historic and luxurious venues.

Visitors can also enjoy seasonal refreshments from the palazzo’s Luna Restaurant.

For event details and featured artisans, log on to Malta Artisan Markets social media pages. For more information, e-mail manager@maltaartisanmarkets.com.

Visitors to last year's event. Photo: Malta Artisan Markets

The Magical Illuminated Trail

The Magical Illuminated Trail returns to the Verdala Palace, Buskett, from December 4 to January 4, with proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The Palace gardens will see many new lantern structures and visitors may meet an enchanting wizard with a magical book of spells, wander through the mystical Avatar Garden and lose oneself in the dazzling Rainbow Forest. One will come across Minions and various wonderful creatures along the trail.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Illuminated structures at the Verdala gardens. Photo: Facebook/Illuminated Trail Malta

Woodland Christmas Market

The Malta National Park in Ta' Qali is hosting another edition of the Woodland Christmas Market from December 11 to 15.

Over 50 stalls featuring eco-friendly products, handcrafted gifts and sustainable treasures will be available. From December 13 to 15, children can enjoy a line-up of free educational and fun activities. Young entrepreneurs will also showcase their handmade creations or pre-loved treasures at the Kids4Kids Market.

Opening hours: December 11 and 12 from 4 to 7pm; December 13 and 14 from 10am to 8pm and December 15 from 10am to 7pm. Entrance is free.

The Ta' Qali National Park is illuminated for the Woodland Christmas Market. Photo: Facebook/Eco Market Malta

Natalis Notabilis

Rabat is once again holding its popular Christmas market, Natalis Notabilis.

It will feature an array of artisanal stalls showcasing unique local crafts and delicious seasonal treats, captivating light displays, live performances, and family-friendly activities in the heart of Rabat.

Natalis Notabilis runs until December 15. For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Fairyland Malta

Triton Square in Valletta is again transforming into Santa’s City between December 6 and January 5.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, Penguin’s Ice Skating, Santa’s Grotto, Santa’s Magical Carousel, a Christmas market and a food court. Children may also enjoy a fun and educational interactive laboratory on the Granaries in Floriana, titled Chaos Lab.

For all the details, visit fairylandmalta.com.

Rudolph's Wheel is one of the main attractions at Fairyland Malta. Photo: Facebook/Fairyland Malta

Christmas Bonsai Exhibition

The Bonsai Culture Group Malta is organising another edition of its Christmas exhibition at its premises in Notre Dame Arch Street, Floriana, from December 13 to 15.

Opening hours are: December 13 from noon to 5pm and December 14 and 15 from 9am to 5pm.

Entrance is free but donations will be collected in aid of Puttinu Cares.

whatson@timesofmalta.com