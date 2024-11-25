Fusion Festival

Fusion Festival is celebrating music diversity with a unique blend of genres and talents from Malta and beyond on November 30 and December 1.

The event will feature various musicians, dancers, painters and circus performers, including international talent from Italy, along Valletta’s streets from 10am to 3pm, besides the following performances:

Red Electric & Friends

Red Electric will rock the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on November 30 at 8pm. They will present their original hits and a handful of carefully selected cover versions.

The concert will also feature indie pop band Clean Cut Kid from the UK, alongside local artists Luke Chappell, Chasing Pandora, Kym Pepe and Andrew Vella Zarb.

Sean Kamati will be the supporting act.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Red Electric. Photo: Facebook/Red Electric

A Night with the Stars

International soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen and Maltese mezzo-soprano Marvic Monreal will perform in a concert blending the classical operatic repertoire with a modern electric twist at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on December 1, at 6.30pm.

They will be accompanied by a 24-piece electric orchestra led by Miguel Ortega.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Be the Storm

The Moveo Dance Company is presenting a powerful performance about the highs and lows of life in one’s 20s. They will perform this dynamic dance piece on the streets of Valletta on November 30 and December 1.

Choreography is by Diane Portelli in collaboration with the company’s dancers. The event is free.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

MUSIC

Tiny Keys, Big Sounds

Tricia Dawn Williams will share her wide selection of toy pianos at the fifth concert in Pjazza Teatru Rjal’s Iljieli fit-Teatru series Keyboard Fiesta, on November 25.

Williams will demonstrate the great versatility of this smallest variety of keyboard instruments.

The event starts at 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Tricia Dawn Williams. Photo: Facebook/Pjazza Teatru Rjal

Malta International Organ Festival

The 11th edition of the Malta International Organ Festival continues with a solo organ concert titled From Bach to Piazzolla at St Augustine parish church, Valletta, on November 26 at 8pm. Svetlana Berezhnaya (Russia) will perform Bach’s fugues and the seductive tango rhythms of Piazzolla.

St Mary’s parish church, Gudja, will then host Dariusz Bąkowski-Kois (Poland) on November 27 at 7pm. He will play works from the Golden Age of baroque organ music, that is from 1650 until 1750.

On November 29 at 7.30pm, the Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda will present Puccini’s Organ Works, featuring a solo performance by Paolo Bottini (Italy) at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, while Stefania Mettadelli (Italy) and Luca Magni (Italy) will perform in Echoes of Joy – Organ and Flute Concert at St Mark’s church, Rabat, on November 30 at 7.15pm.

The festival comes to an end on December 7. For more information, visit maltainternationalfestival.com. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Haydn & Mendelssohn

Conductor Anu Tali will direct the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra in a concert of works by Haydn and Mendelssohn at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 29 at 8pm.

They will perform Cantus Arcticus, also known as Concerto for Birds and Orchestra, by Finnish composer Rautavaara, a unique work that blends natural bird sounds with orchestral music, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, also called The Scottish, which captures the rugged nature and rich history of the country through vivid musical imagery, evocative themes and masterful orchestration.

Matilda Lloyd, a celebrated British trumpet soloist and winner of numerous awards and competitions, will also take on Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, a repertoire staple renowned for its melodic beauty and lively nature.

There will also be a pre-concert talk at 7.30pm. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Vinyl Paradise album launch

Local blues band Vinyl Paradise is launching their self-titled album at Tigullio in St Julian’s on November 29 at 8.30pm.

The band is made up of Ben Bailey, Patrick J. Camilleri and Antoine Tonna.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt. For more information about the band, visit their Facebook page.

The cover of the new album by Vinyl Paradise. Photo: Facebook/Vinyl Paradise

THEATRE

Ġambori

Teatru Malta is hosting the second edition of the festival at the Peter Serracino Inglott Auditorium, Junior College, in Msida, on November 29 and 30 and December 1 at 7pm.

The event celebrates the theatrical fire in Malta’s senior community and is the culmination of the Każin 60+ series. This year’s festival is dividing participants into six teams, each representing one of Malta’s six regions.

Around 92 performers, guided by some of Malta’s most celebrated directors − Narcy Calamatta, Josette Ciappara, Charlotte Grech, Joseph Galea, Anna Formosa, Nicole Cuschieri, and George Mizzi − will perform in six comedies adapted from works by Maltese dramatists Carmel Aquilina, Charles Casha, Tony Cassar Darien, Kilin, Gino Muscat Azzopardi and Alfred Sant.

This year’s festival is supported by the Active Ageing and Community Care in Malta and Reġjun Lvant, as part of their Regional Capital of Culture programme. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Christmas It’s Time: Milied mit-tliet Għoljiet

Ray Calleja, Daniel Cauchi and the Big Band Brothers, and Michael Spagnol are taking part in a show combining music, literature and humour at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on November 30 at 8pm.

Singers Sarah Bonnici and Michela will also perform.The event will kick off Gozo’s Christmas festivities while celebrating both traditional and modern holiday customs. Entry is free but tickets are sold out.

DANCE

Beyond Redemption

The Company of Dance Arts is exploring the seven deadly sins through a fusion of dance and art at the Valletta Campus Theatre on November 30 and December 1.

Tickets for the show, suitable for an audience aged over 13, are available from showshappening.com.

Dancers during rehearsals for Beyond Redemption. Photo: Facebook/Company of Dance Arts

FILM

15th German Film Festival

The 15th edition of the German Film Festival will feature seven contemporary German-language films at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from November 27 to 30.

These include an award-winning docudrama, a comedy starring Elyas M’Barek, a family film, an Oscar-winning thriller about life in East Germany, and a historical drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria known as Sisi, which was partly filmed in Malta.

Since 2024 marks the 100th year of Franz Kafka’s death, a special highlight of this year’s festival will be the opening film The Glory of Life (2024), about the famous writer’s last months, the difficult relationship with his father and the romance with Dora Diamant.

The opening film will be followed by a Q&A session with the film’s producer, Helge Sasse.

The German film festival is organised by the German-Maltese Circle in collaboration with the Department of German, University of Malta, and supported by the Goethe Institute. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

59th National Competition and Exhibition of Photography 2024

The Malta Photographic Society is holding its 59th National Exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts from November 28 until December 19.

The exhibition will showcase the winning photos of the MPS’ Annual National Competition, which was split into four categories and included special awards for best portrait, best landscape, best still life, best nature, best architecture and best street photography works.

Entrance is free. For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page.

Edge of Infinity by Karl Sammut

