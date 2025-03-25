A woman who initially claimed that a man exposed himself to her changed her tune when police told her that he did not appear to do so on CCTV footage.

Emanuel Degabriele, 35, from Siġġiewi, was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon after the woman told police that he had pulled down his trousers and asked her if his genitals were “big enough”.

The incident allegedly took place on March 11 on a trail in Safi, which leads to Żurrieq.

While CCTV footage showed the two speaking, at no point could the man be seen flashing her.

When police pressed her on her claim, the woman said he “might” have pulled down his pants.

When Degabriele appeared before Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, he pleaded guilty to subjecting the woman to an act with sexual connotations but not to revealing his genitals to her.

Degabriele, who was also out of three sets of bail, was allowed to go home pending sentencing which is scheduled for Thursday at 2pm.

Inspector Wayne Bonello prosecuted. Lawyer Charles Mercieca assisted the accused.