A rich history, a Belgian heritage

Stella Artois’ roots trace back to 1366 in Leuven, Belgium, where it was originally brewed as a Christmas beer. The name “Stella,” which means “star” in Latin, was chosen to symbolize its quality and brilliance. Over the centuries, Stella Artois has evolved into one of the world’s most recognized premium lagers, renowned for its golden colour, distinctive hop aroma, and smooth, well-balanced flavour.

When Stella Artois first arrived in Malta 30 years ago, it quickly captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Its crisp, refreshing taste became a favourite among beer enthusiasts, making it a staple in pubs, restaurants, and events across the island. Today, Stella Artois remains one of the most beloved beers in Malta, standing as a symbol of tradition, quality, and craftsmanship.

The art of the perfect pour

A key factor behind Stella Artois’ continued success is the meticulous attention to detail in serving the perfect beer. The famous nine-step pouring ritual, which includes precise techniques to ensure a smooth and refreshing taste, has been embraced by bars and restaurants across Malta. This commitment to perfection has allowed Stella Artois to maintain its reputation for quality and craftsmanship.

Marking 30 years of excellence

On March 25th, an event was held to celebrate Stella Artois’s 30th anniversary in Malta at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta. The event brought together stakeholders, and partners to reflect on the brand’s success and future. The evening highlighted Stella Artois’ impact on Malta’s hospitality sector and its commitment to quality.

GSD’s role in expansion

GSD has been Stella Artois’ exclusive distributor in Malta for the past 30 years, ensuring its availability in around 500 outlets across Malta and Gozo. Through innovation in packaging – from bottles to cans and draught – GSD has strengthened the brand’s identity and reach. The company’s collaboration with AB InBev has also introduced other premium Belgian brands, such as Leffe and Hoegaarden, to the Maltese market.

Branded HoReCa outlets

Through the GSD Commercial HoReCa program, select bars across Malta are being branded with Stella Artois, enhancing the beer’s presence and creating premium spaces that reflect its heritage. This initiative reinforces Stella Artois as a top choice in Malta’s hospitality industry.

A toast to the future

Stella Artois remains dedicated to evolving with consumer trends while maintaining its legacy of craftsmanship. As we celebrate 30 years of Stella Artois in Malta, we look forward to continuing this legacy. Here’s to quality, tradition, and many more years of excellence. Cheers!