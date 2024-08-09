A 36-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after a fall while working in a convent on Friday.

The victim, a Turkish national residing in Birżebbuġa, was injured after he fell two storeys, the police said in a statement.

The incident happened at 10.15 am in Triq Idmejda, Balzan.

A medical team and members from the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene, and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. Later, he was certified with grievous injuries.

The police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) are investigating the incident.