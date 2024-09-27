The cardiac rehabilitation team at Gozo General Hospital, in collaboration with the Directorate of Prevention and Promotion, organised a special activity at Villa Rundle gardens in Victoria to mark World Heart Day. During the event, which was open to the public with the aim of promoting activity and a healthy lifestyle, participants were encouraged to walk within the premises depending on their ability and level of fitness. A session of relaxation exercises was carried out following the walk.

Stands were also set up by the health promotion team, providing information leaflets and health screening. Short talks were given on healthy eating, smoking cessation and resilience.

The hospital’s CPR team, in collaboration with the Maltese Resuscitation Council, demonstrated life-saving techniques in case of a cardiac arrest.

World Heart Day is a global event to raise awareness and educate people about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and ways to help keep our hearts healthy. Created by the World Heart Foundation, World Heart Day is designed to help encourage people to take care of their heart health and control risk factors that may contribute to CVD both for themselves and for others.

World Heart Day happens every year on September 29.