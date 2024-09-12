An Irishman has been praised by the Malta Red Cross for having "bravely initiated CPR" and playing a crucial role in the rescue of a young woman who was in danger of drowning off Qawra on Wednesday evening.

The police said the incident happened at about 7pm near Fra Ben tower.

The 19-year-old Italian was assisted by friends and rescuers of the Malta Red Cross, later accompanied by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance crew.

She was hospitalised in a serious condition. 

The Malta Red Cross in a Facebook post thanked all those involved in the rescue, particularly an Irish man "who bravely initiated CPR and played a crucial role in the rescue before professional help arrived."

"His courageous actions undoubtedly helped save a life," the group said.

"This incident is a strong reminder of how collective efforts, quick thinking, and professional dedication can make a life-saving difference. Thank you to everyone involved!" it added

On Tuesday five divers were rescued after being unable to return to shore at Wied iz-Zurrieq in rough seas. They were unhurt.

