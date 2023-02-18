Both Labour and the PN are not credible when they speak about Malta's energy future and their track records show a distinct lack of ambition, the Green Party has said.

Addressing a press conference in Birżebbuġa on Saturday, ADPD spokespersons spoke out about the "theatrics" in parliament pitting the gas tanker against the interconnector. This, they said, reflects the lack of vision of both parties which has made the country dependent on unreliable energy sources, resulting in extensive blackouts in extensive parts of the country.

ADPD general secretary Ralph Cassar said the vision laid out by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli is far from ambitious but "risible".

Cassar explained the target to increase the share of renewable energy by 11.5 per cent by 2030 only represents an increase of 1.5% in a decade and has in fact, already been reached.

Malta will continue to suffer the economic impact of this dependency on fossil fuels, whether from a pipeline, tankers or the interconnector, exposing the country to the unstable energy market, he said.

He warned against inaction, saying that postponing action would “mean much more difficult decisions tomorrow when fuels will become more expensive”.

Cassar accused the government of being “market-friendly”, and unlikely to introduce policies that were "too ‘green’ and progressive”.

He nonetheless made a number of recommendations to bring cleaner energy and better energy stability to the islands.

Among these are:

• micro-wind turbines in industrial areas

• compulsory installation of renewable energy source (RES) equipment on commercial and industrial roof space

• incentives for compliance tied to measurable commitments to zero-carbon energy

• Clear and ambitious zero-carbon policies for the commercial sector

Carmel Caccopardo, ADPD chairperson spoke about the frequent incidents with the interconnector and the inevitability of the LNG tanker being moved and out of action during severe storms, saying that not doing so would be catastrophic.

He bemoaned the decision by the past PN government not to take seriously a proposal by AGIP for the installation of a gas pipeline, calling it “a huge mistake”.

He said that meant Malta was lumped with one of the dirtiest forms of energy, heavy fuel oil, and said that calling a second interconnector a solution was false.

Power outage was becoming too frequent, he said, adding that the expenses for repairs were substantial.