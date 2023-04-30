As the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) sweeps across industries worldwide, the education sector finds itself at a crossroads, with schools and universities being forced to rethink their long-established teaching practices.

AI has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the classroom, with its novel applications exposing challenges concerning academic integrity, the relevance of current curricula and the evolving role of teachers.

In recent months, educators have grappled with the far-reaching implications of ChatGPT. Drawing from a vast repository of books and websites, this chatbot can instantly synthesise information on virtually any subject. GPT-4, its most recent development, showcases even greater capabilities, achieving near-perfect scores on a variety of assessments with minimal input.

The main concern among educators is that students will rely on generative AI tools like ChatGPT to produce their work, bypassing the learning process altogether. In the current academic environment, where many are focused on the recall of information rather than the assimilation of knowledge, this outcome is at the very least expected, if not inevitable.

Faced with this new reality, schools and universities have scrambled to adapt, with some, such as Oxford and Cambridge, prohibiting the use of these tools altogether. It is perhaps unsurprising that they feel threatened – innovations like these simply do not fit in with a classroom format that has been around for centuries.

In spite of its disruptive potential, AI’s potential benefits in the educational landscape are simply too substantial to ignore.

AI-powered platforms such as Khan Academy and Duolingo have already showcased the power of personalised learning, creating effective learning experiences tailored to the individual needs of millions of users.

AI promises not only to enhance student engagement but also to foster a deeper understanding of subject matter. By delivering customised learning paths, students at all levels can grasp complex concepts at their own pace and receive personalised guidance that might otherwise be inaccessible.

Teachers stand to benefit as well. By leveraging generative AI tools for lesson-planning and marking, educators can streamline their preparation process and address the specific needs, learning styles and abilities of individual learners.

With the help of AI, teachers can ensure that no student remains unchallenged or is left behind.

However, the growing presence of AI in the realm of education raises valid concerns that the unique and irreplaceable aspects of human teaching – empathy, understanding and the ability to inspire students – might be undermined or even lost.

The ease with which AI tools provide information to students risks fostering a transactional, rather than a relational, approach to education.

Despite these risks, outright banning the technology is not a viable solution. Akin to the internet revolution of the past decades, AI is rapidly becoming pervasive within the workplace and other aspects of society. As companies progressively deploy AI tools to streamline their workflows, employers will value those who are able to skilfully navigate this technology to complete tasks effectively.

In such a fast-paced and competitive landscape, those with a limited familiarity with AI applications may find themselves at a critical disadvantage.

To serve its purpose of effectively preparing students for the world that they graduate in, the education sector must, therefore, lead this transformation, rather than attempt to suppress it.

Schools and universities must revise their curricula to reflect the growing importance of digital skills and AI literacy.

Even outside of the workplace, it is imperative that responsible citizens understand not only how AI can enhance well-being but also its inherent biases, limitations and potential for harmful exploitation.

The surge of AI-generated content in our social media feeds, ranging from deceptive images of influential figures to music infringing on copyright law, raises pressing ethical concerns. Society is already witnessing the repercussions from a lack of awareness and action regarding the responsible and ethical use of algorithms.

As jobs become automated and roles adapt, the global economy will favour workers with the ability to adapt and learn new skills. In a world of constant change and disruption, critical thinkers will be better prepared to adapt to new technologies, understand their implications and identify innovative solutions to emerging problems.

Aside from a shift in content and syllabi, the method of delivery and assessment must also change.

Memory-based examinations, which were already made redundant with the introduction of the search engine, must finally become a thing of the past.

Rather, project-based assessments encouraging inquiry, debate and reflection, applying practical skills such as critical thinking, might offer an alternative.

With the correct approach, generative AI can be an exceptional engine of human progress. However, at no point must it be allowed to eclipse the importance of human connection and empathy. Teachers must continue to play a central role in nurturing students’ emotional intelligence, fostering an environment where students can develop both cognitive and social skills.

It is irrefutable that learning in its current form is insufficient to prepare students for a world increasingly shaped by AI.

The future of education will necessitate collaboration between academics, teachers, students and policymakers to ensure the best possible outcomes across all fields and subjects.

Leaders in the education sector must ensure that school curricula and higher education courses remain relevant, effective and focused on preparing students for the challenges that lie ahead.

They must value and support educators in their pivotal responsibility of guiding students through technology-enhanced learning, AI, rather than posing a threat to the education sector, presents an opportunity to rectify its long-standing weaknesses and adapt it towards the 21st century.

By embracing its transformative potential, while addressing its challenges, we can forge a new era of learning that is both innovative and accessible.

Failure to do so would be a disservice to the generations that follow, who will inherit the consequences of our decisions both in the classroom and beyond.

Mikea Dimech is a postgraduate student at the University of St Andrews, UK specialising in artificial intelligence.