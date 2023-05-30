OBITUARIES

CACHIA CARUANA. On May 29, at home, the Noble JOSEPHINE dei Conti Sant Cassia, widow of Antoine, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully in her 100th year. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved children, Edward and his wife Silvana, Richard, Francis and Christine, Louise and her husband Tonio Ellul, her treasured grandchildren David and Katya, Matthew and his wife Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca and Timmy, her precious great-granddaughters Amelia and Bea, her dear sister-in-law Marian Cachia Caruana, nephews and nieces, together with other close relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, at 1.30pm, for the parish church of St Mary in Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be appreciated.

Eternal rest grant unto her, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

She was a pillar, a gift of love, a treasure to our soul. Always caring, ever kind and giving.

The family especially thank her carers, Frida, Lilia and Josephine for their dedication and love.

DINGLI. On a day of sorrow, JOHN, of Mqabba, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Carmen, his sons Roderick and Mark, brothers and sisters, in-laws, and a community of friends who loved and respected him.

The funeral departs from Mater Dei today, May 30, at 2.15pm, for Mqabba parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses of both the A&E and ward M5 for their professionalism and dedication.

May his soul find eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

GRIMA – MARY. Treasured memories of a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the fourth anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts. MaryAnn, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their respective families. Merciful Lord Jesus grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother TERRY, today the third anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children George, Angela and Ann and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – MARK. In loving memory of our cousin and nephew, on the 18th anniversary of his death. If you would indeed behold the spirit of death, open your heart wide unto the body of life. For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one. Missing you always Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.