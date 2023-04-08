OBITUARIES

AGIUS FERRANTE. ANNE, on April 5, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A unique mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter Susan and her husband Joseph Zammit Tabona, her son Timothy and his wife Charmaine, her grandchildren Nicola and her husband Simon Paris, Justin and his wife Catherine, Christopher and his wife Karin and Thomas and his wife Jenya, her great-grandchildren Laura, Philip, Emily, John, Georgia, Paul, Catherine and Alexandra, her sister Jo Burridge, her sister-in-law Evelyn Calleja, her nephews, nieces and a host of friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Special thanks go to the staff of Casa Arkati, Mosta, who looked after her with so much loving care.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On April 6, SALVINU of Żurrieq, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 87. Loved, remembered and cherished by his wife Carmen, his children Mario and his wife Jackie, Nathalie and her husband Joseph, Silvio and his wife Gertrude and Elizabeth, his grandchildren William, Jeremy, Jasmine, Nicky, Desiree, Ella and Sacha, his brothers-in-law, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, April 10 at 3pm at Żurrieq parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations in his memory to Dar Santa Tereża institute, Żurrieq, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord Jesus, receive him and grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – PATRICIA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, yesterday the 13th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick, Lorraine. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GOUDER – LINA. Fondly remembered today and always, Simone, Francis, Karl, Simon and Nicky.

WELLS. In loving memory of PATRICIA, née Lee, who spent many happy years growing up in Malta and attended Tal-Ħandaq school. On this first anniversary of her passing she is remembered with everlasting love and greatly missed by her husband Bill, daughters Sally, Valerie and Lucy and their families. God bless.