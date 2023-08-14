OBITUARIES

AGIUS. On August 12, LESLIE, aged 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife of 56 years, Vicky, his sons Chris, Jean-Pierre, Matthew and his daughter Laura, spouses and partners, his seven grandchildren and great-grandson.

Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, August 16, at 8.30am at Mosta Basilica.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the support they have received during such difficult times.

We understand that friends and family may wish to make a charitable donation in memory of Leslie. If so, please consider the Malta Dementia Society for research into this cruel disease or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Malta, a charity he championed for many years.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On August 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA, of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 67, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Raymond, her daughter Lara, her sisters Josephine and her husband Giovanni, Nathalie and her husband Dennis, Marise and her husband Joe, her father-in-law Joe, her brother-in-law Eric and Eva.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 16, at 8.30am for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at the Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On August 12, MARY HELEN, known as Marlene, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joe, her children Julian and his wife Yasmin, Chanel and her partner Francesco, her granddaughter Kay, her sisters and their spouses, in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, August 14, at 1.30pm for Ibraġ parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

KORFAN. On August 9, on her beloved island of Malta, JEANINE, aged 93, passed away peacefully. She will be forever cherished by her daughters, son-in-law, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, respective families, relatives, and friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all who surrounded her so well these last few weeks and to all her friends with whom she shared so many wonderful moments.

May she rest in peace.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Fondly loved and cherished by her sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer, Catherine and their families.

MERCIECA. Cherished and unforgettable memories of my great friend JOE whose untimely death 15 years ago robbed us of a legendary journalist, outstanding teacher and gentleman. He remains in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Klaus Vella Bardon.

MILLER – LINA. Fondest memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who is forever in our thoughts and prayers, especially today, on the 15th anniversary of her death. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. May she rest in peace.

MOMPALAO de PIRO – JOE and JULIA. Celebrating their life together, reunited on August 14, 2001. Their children Susan, Aidan and Julian and their families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of MARIO on the second anniversary of his passing. His family.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – FRANCIS XAVIER. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father and nannu on the 15th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Lina, Joan, Paul, Denis and Roberta, Pippa and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.