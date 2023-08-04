OBITUARIES

COLLISON. On August 1, MARY, widow of John, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 91. She will be fondly remembered and cherished by her daughters Norma and her husband Gary, AnnaMaria and Elizabeth, together with her grandchildren Louise and her husband Sean, Lloyd and Adam and great-grandchildren Chloe and Dominic.

A celebration of her life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, August 5, at 11am, at Mellieħa parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DORDONI. On Tuesday, August 1, in Milan, RODOLFO, aged 69, sadly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved husband Gordon, his sister Sabrina and her husband Giuseppe, his nephew Filippo, his niece Chiara, his many friends in Milan and Malta, which had a special place in his heart.

Funeral Mass shall be held today at 11am at the church of Santa Maria Incoronata, Milan.

May he rest eternally in peace.

PACE BONELLO. On July 28, LINO, widower of Kate, of Rabat, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Jessie, his children Mark and his wife Elaine, Claire and her husband Mario, his grandchildren Leanne and her partner James, Martin and his partner Jemma, Chloe and her partner Marcus, his brother Josie and his wife Antida, his sister Alice, widow of Alfred, his in-laws and their relative spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 5, at 7.45am for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On Sunday, July 30, FRANK, aged 73, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss Joan Zammit Cutajar, his four children, Michael and Christina, Jenny and Duncan, Daniel and Lexy and Steph, his siblings Michael and Rachel Scicluna, Dolly and Oscar De la Fuente, Rita and Aldo Laferla, Emily Scicluna and his sister-in-law Suzanne Scicluna, his grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

A private funeral was held for the family and close friends.

Lord, let perpetual light shine upon him.

SPITERI GONZI. On August 2, MICHAEL, passed peacefully away. He will sadly be missed by all the family.

Funeral arrangements are still to be announced.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On August 3, LOUISE, née Schembri Barbaro, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 87, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her daughters Henriette and her husband John Busuttil, and Paula, her grandchildren Albina and Karina, her brother Antoine and his wife Victoria, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 11am tomorrow, Saturday, August 5, at St Francis church, Republic Street, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4/8/2001. Dearest Tina, I have beautiful memories of you silently kept. We have cried and laughed together, you were always there for me no matter what, sharing everything. Though gone for 22 years, you are still so much alive for me as I carry you in my heart forever. I love you, your twin sister Antoinette.

PACE MOORE – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – GENIE. On the 14th anniversary, always remembered and sadly missed, Pippo, Neil, Simon, Tina, Ivy, Bea and May.

In loving memory of PAWLU MIZZI on the fourth anniversary from his demise. A commemorative Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6pm at Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Always alive in the memory of his wife Maria, his children Annamaria, Ginette and Joseph, their spouses, children, relatives and friends.