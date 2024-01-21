Obituaries

BONANNO. On January 18, MARIA DOLORES, née Fenech, widow of Joseph, of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully at the age of 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her children Stella, widow of Jimmy, Carmen and her husband Peter, Lourdes and her husband Joseph, Manuel and his wife Joan, Melita and her husband Godfrey, Jesmond and his son Luke, David and his wife Patricia, Kenneth and his wife Martha, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her siblings, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Friday, January 26, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Omm il-Ħniena cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On January 19, FRANCES, née Dimech, aged 86, passed away peacefully. Fondly remembered by her son Karl and his wife Nadine, her daughter Maris, her greatly loved grandchildren Jan and Laura, her sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, family and friends. Mass praesente cadavere for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 8.30am tomorrow, Monday, January 22, at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On January 18, MARY née Grech, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Adrian and his wife Jennifer, Alex and his wife Angela and Pierre and his partner Becky, her grandchildren Adam, Daniel and his partner Creason, Neil and his wife Tereza, Dylan and his partner Emily, Emma, Mylene and her partner Jake, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 22, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On January 15, RITA, widow of Louis, aged 93, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marselle, wife of Servolo Delicata, Pat, wife of Louis Zammit Mangion, and Ray, husband of Silvana, her grandchildren and their families, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 22, at 8am, for the Holy Family parish church, Iklin, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the nuns and staff at Apap Institute and the staff at A&E and Ward M2, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication.

MIZZI. On January 20, at The Imperial Residential Home, THERESE (Tessie), née Zammit, of Sliema, aged 88, widow of Albert Mizzi, passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved daughter Edwina and her husband Ivan Grech, her adored grandchildren Michela and Andrew, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, on Tuesday, January 23, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and dedication shown by the management and staff at The Imperial, particularly during her last days. Dear Lord, embrace her in Your loving arms and grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA. On January 19, JOSEPH (LOLLY), aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Rosette and her daughter Emma, his siblings Tony and his wife Sylvana, Anna Rossi, Pippo and his partner Marguerite, Anna, widow of his late brother Alex, his nephews and nieces, his ex-colleagues and ex-employees at the Edible Oil Group of Companies, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated at the Divine Mercy sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, on Tuesday, January 23, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 26th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and greatly missed by his sister Alice, her husband Pierre, relatives and friends.

BARTOLI. In loving memory of GISA, on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Veronica, her son Edmund and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA – HENRY. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord five years ago today. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Laura, his sons Claude and wife Nisha, Leon, and his adorable grandchildren. A Mass will be said today at 11am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

CARUANA. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the seventh anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family. Eternal rest give unto her, O Lord.

CLARE. In ever loving memory of our dear departed father WILLIAM who passed away on January 20, 1989, and also our dearest brother ARTHUR who passed on to eternal life on January 18, 2009. Deeply missed by your daughters Eldred and Joyce, and all your in-laws. May they rest in peace.

CROCKFORD – ALFRED. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his demise. May he rest in peace. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville.

DEMAJO – THOMAS. In memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed, his daughter Apollonia and his sons-in-law, Leonard and Philip, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

GALEA – In loving and unfading memories of our parents, our father PAUL on his 51st anniversary, and our mother IMELDA (née Bonello) on her 6th anniversary, on their passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Catherine, Joseph, Marthese, Mark and family.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear father FRANCIS, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Lina, Bernadette and Joe.

INGUANEZ – ALFRED. In loving memory on the 21st anniversary of his passing to eternal life. John, Darlene and Nicholas.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THOMAS, today the 40th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; his grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

ZAMMIT – POLLY. Lovingly remembered on the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace. Her family.

In tender loving memory of Perit TONY MUSCAT who passed onto eternal life five years ago. So very loved and greatly missed by his wife Elspeth, his sons Duncan, Keith and Nicole, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, January 21 at 12.15pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Treasured memories of Tony are forever in our hearts. Nothing can ever take away a love the heart holds dear. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam VINCENZA TONNA today the 13th anniversary of her demise, January 22, 2011 Deeply missed by her husband Francesco, her sons Lewis and Neville and their families, relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 22, 2022 at the Carmelite church in Mdina, Ta’ Ġieżu OFM, St Mark OSA (Augustinians) in Rabat, Malta and St Patrick RC church, Stafford UK. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam MARIA XUEREB 30.4.1927 - 14.1.2011 BARTOLOMEO XUEREB 25.2.1926 – 21.1.2012 In loving memory of our most dedicated parents. From your numerous family, Speranza, Grace and Victor, Angelo and Jessie, Doris and Salvu, Mary and Joe, Joe, Albert and Rose, Manuel and Marlene, Lucy and Joe, Carmen and Leli, Paul and Marlene, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May you rest in peace

In Memoriam Dr EDWARD ZAMMIT, MD Treasured and loving memories of a precious and most beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 23, 2001. Dearly loved and so sorely missed by his wife Charlotte, children Maria, Jo-Anna, John Edward and Mark, and their families. Jesus, Mary, Joseph

