Obituaries

MIFSUD. On January 25, MARIE LOUISE, aged 81, passed away peacefully joining her late husband Richard and her beloved daughter Edwina. She will be forever loved by her sons Malcolm and his wife Greta, Cedric and his wife Carla, her grandchildren Julian, Timothy, George and Mark, her in-laws and their families, her nephews and nieces, her most dedicated carer for the past five years Diane, other relatives and close friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, January 28, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 24, at Villa Messina, Rabat, DORIS, of St Julian’s, ex-teacher, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by her niece Lisa, née Vella, and her husband Andrew Zrinzo, their children Suzannah, Timothy and his daughter Emily, their respective partners, her nephew Patrick Vella, his children Sophie and Julia, her niece Sarah and nephew John, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Villa Messina today, Thursday, January 26, at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

In Memoriam

BONETT – HENRY J. In loving memory of a much loved father and grandfather, today being the second anniversary of his demise. So very deeply missed and lovingly remembered, especially today. May he rest in peace. Erika and Nik.

CHEFFINS. In loving memory of Fra’ RICHARD, Knight of Justice in Solemn Vows, in the Sovereign Military and Hospital Order of the Knights of St John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta (SMOM), today being the 12th anniversary of his passing into eternal life. Sadly missed by the members of the Order, the Catenians and the very many friends he had in Malta. Of your charity please pray for the repose of his soul.

ELLUL GALEA – CARMENA. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the third anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and immensely missed by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH – POLLY. In loving memory of my dear mother on the 15th anniversary of her death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Natalie. May she rest in peace.

HILI – THERESE. Loving and unfading memories of a special mother, today being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Forever living in our hearts and prayers. Her son Paul and family.

LAPIRA – HUGH. Fond memories and gratitude for a loving father on the anniversary of his demise. So long gone but still remembered by his surviving daughters Myra and Monique.

SCICLUNA – INEZ. Remembered with much love today and always by all her family.

