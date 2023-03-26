Obituaries

MUNTON. On March 6, at her residence, ANGELA, née Mifsud, of Oakham, Rutland, UK, aged 61, passed away peacefully after a long illness. She will be forever loved by her husband Phillip, her daughter Fiona and her husband Joseph Cauchi, her son Adam, her treasured grandchildren Daisy and Elliot, her mother Patricia, her siblings David and his wife Anita, Lorraine and her husband Ray Azzopardi, and Andrew, her in-laws Peter, Chris and Beverley, her aunts, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta and the UK. To celebrate Angela’s life, a Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, March 27, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SARÈ. On March 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN CHARLES of Sliema, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Rose, his daughters Elaine and her husband Michael Fenech, Glorianne and her husband Anton Agius, Rosaire and her partner Franco Azzopardi, his grandchildren Matthew, Karl, Lee Ann, Ann, Kyle, Kane, Kayleigh, and all their families, his great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 27 at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Msida, director of Toyland Ltd, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Noel and his wife Rita, Jennifer and her husband Simon, Marco and his partner Marion, Catherine and her partner Francis, Angele and her husband John, Michelle and her husband Nathan, Peter and his partner Elisabeth, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Carmel Zammit and his in-law Carmen Smith, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 27, at 9am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI FERRANTE. In ever loving memory of dear CORINNE on the anniversary of her death. Very much missed and never forgotten by her family.

CARUANA BISAZZA. Treasured and unforgettable memories of our dear SANDRO, a precious son and brother who was called to eternal life, 29 years ago today. You live on in the hearts of everyone you have touched in your short life. We are united in prayers till we meet again. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Laura, Claude and Nisha, Leon. A Mass will be celebrated today, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm.

CARUANA BISAZZA. Remembering a dear friend SANDRO, with love and affection, 29 years since departing this life. Elise.

FIORINI – EDGAR of Sliema. Cherished memories of our dear father who left us 18 years ago today. His children Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian and grandchildren.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever treasured memories of our dear WILLIAM on the 27th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, B.Sc., DRCOG. In ever loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his demise.

We think about you always, we think about you still,

You have never been forgotten and you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.

His loving children, Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GALEA. In loving memory of MARGARET, March 27 being the third anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved SERGIO with fondest love on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Mamma and family.

LAUTIER – JOHN A. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 55th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly and always remembered by his children Marie, Saviour, Joe, Nathalie, Carmen, widow of Oliver, and their families.

MANCHÉ. In loving memory of my father LORIS, on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marieantoinette and Henri, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA. Missing and remembering with love my dear brother JOE who passed away in February, 2018, and my beloved father CHARLES who went to meet his Creator in March, 1991. May they both rest in peace in the realm of the Lord. Tanya.

SOLER – JOHN (Wanny). Unfading memories of our dearest dad on this the 19th anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

SPITERI. In loving memory of JOSEPH E a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Lucienne née Pecorella, his sons Kristian and Abigail, Jonathan and Christienne, grandchildren Jodie, Giulia and Khloè, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of YVONNE PISANI on the third anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Dearly remembered and missed by her sons Louis and his wife Clementina, Albert and his wife Anne, Sandro and his wife Margot, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIO P. BUONTEMPO on the 10th anniversary of his demise, March 29, 2013. Deeply missed by his wife Dorothy, his sons Carmvic, Pierre, Ruben, and their respective wives and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said in various churches. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of EDWARD PACE - 25.3.2017 on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, née Gatt, his children Henriette, Patricia and her husband Andre’, Neville and his wife Myra, his grandsons and great-granddaughters, relatives and friends. Those we love do not go away; They walk beside us every day; Unseen, unheard but always near; Still loved, still missed and very dear. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMELO MICALLEF (il-Mike) of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his son Edward and his wife Anna and grandchildren. Your presence we miss; Your memory we treasure; Loving you always; Forgetting you never. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIA MUSCAT, a dear wife and a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. We miss you terribly but are eternally thankful for all your love and all you did for us. Your beautiful memory will always live on in us and in all we do. Forever in our thoughts and prayers: Ben Muscat Snr, Ben, Nadine, Mia and Siena, Lara and Gordon, Jake, Kane and Kate; all relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

Edwina and Paul Camilleri, Lucienne and Edwin Gera, Claire Vella and Peter Azzopardi together with their respective families thank the Rev Clergy who celebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the Service, sent flowers, donations, cards, messages, offered Mass, those who showed support or in any way expressed their sympathy on the sad loss of their dearly beloved MARIA ODETTE CASSAR TRIGONA, a treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed to eternal life on the 23rd February 2023. Special thanks to the Domenican Community at St Catherine Home, carers and staff for their love and dedication shown. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

