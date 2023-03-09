Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On March 5, at his residence in Swieqi, WALTER C., passed away peacefully at the age of 90. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Marcelle, née Herrera, his children Angela and her husband Chris Abela, Teresa, widow of Simon Fabri, Nicky and her husband Simon Agius, his grandchildren Kristina and her husband James Attard Kingswell, Matthew, Francesca, Julia and Hannah, his great-grandchildren Maya and Amy, his brother George, his brother-in-law Anton Felice and sister-in-law Shirley Laferla, other relatives, his many friends and ex-colleagues at Bank of Valletta. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

de GRAY. On March 6, EDWARD (Teddy), aged 86, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 60 years, Rose, his son Mark, his daughter Roberta and her husband Stephen Giacchino; his grandchildren Stephen, Ryan, Alexia, Sophiea, Thea and Christa; his sister Dorothy Pace de Gray, his brother John and wife Josephine, his brother-in-law Joe and wife Marbeck Galea; his carer Gemma, relatives and many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at St Anne parish church, Marsascala, at 9am. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated for all the care and dedication they showered on Teddy and our family.

FRANCALANZA. On March 8, MICHAEL, aged 68, widower of Bernadette née Pace, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss, his children Nicola, Michela and her husband Mark and his granddaughter Sophie, his sisters, Tanya and her husband Brian, Mariella, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, March 11, at 8.15am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FENECH PACE – ROMEA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grandchildren and family. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIFFITHS – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 37th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Forever in our hearts, his beloved children and grandchildren.

LICARI – VICTOR. Remembering a very special brother-in-law and uncle today the fifth anniversary of his parting to eternal life. Sadly gone but his memory will live with us forever. Mona, Gloria and Joe, Massie, his in-laws, his nieces and nephews and their families.

PIROTTA – JOSEPH. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, brother and uncle, today being the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his beloved wife Rose, his siblings and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JAMES BORG on the 32nd anniversary of his death. In memory of those who left us too soon. We remember you in the morning, in the night, A song, a place, a smell . . .; You're always with us. Forever loved and sadly missed by his parents Joe and Natalie, sister Angèle and brother Nicky.

In loving memory of VICTOR LICARI - 7.9.1935 – 9.3.2018. Just a prayer from the family who loved you; Just a memory fond and true; In our hearts you will live forever; Because we thought the world of you. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Rosanne, his children Daniela and Richard, Sara, Michaela and Andrew, Jerome and Janika, Petra, Philippa and Pia, Ambrose, Jeppy and Iva. Grant him o Lord, eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.