Births

AGIUS. On November 13, to Tara, née Borg Manché, and Timothy, God’s most precious and beautiful gift of a first-born son – SEBASTIAN. Deo Gratias et Mariae. Heartfelt thanks to all dedicated maternity staff at the hospital.

AGIUS-VADALÀ. On November 11, to Paula née Agius and Michael, God’s precious gift of a daughter – MILA. Deo Gratias et Mariae.

Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, CONNIE, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joined eternal life reuniting with her husband John and her son Antoine. Connie will be deeply missed by her sons Desmond and his wife Josianne, Pierre and his partner Liliana, her precious grand­children Nathan and his wife Naomi, David and his fiancée Milla, Yasmine and her husband Eric, Tamara, Colleen and her partner Dean, Keelan and his partner Ema, her great-grandchildren Amy, Mae and Reece, her loving brothers and sisters Alfred, Charlie, Margaret, Gina and all their families, the families of her late brothers Victor and Julian, her in-laws and their families, Jackie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, November 21, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FILLETTI. On November 15, VICTOR H., aged 94, ex-member of the 3/11 Regiment, Royal Malta Artillery (RMA), passed away peacefully at Simblija Care Home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joined eternal life reuniting with his beloved wife Censina and his daughter Maria Grazzja. He will always be loved and cherished by his children Fr Vittorio, MC, in Mexico, Dr Pierre and his wife Ruth in England, Maronna, Ivan and his wife Lara, his precious grandchildren Rebecca and her husband David Stew, Alexandra, Stephanie and her husband Tom Devlin, Nina and Harry, his beloved great-grandchildren Cora and Margot, his sisters Marion La Rosa and Hettie Scicluna Aquilina and their families, his sister-in-law Iris Rizzo Naudi and her family, his nephews, nieces and cousins, the community at Simblija, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, November 22 at 9am at St Joseph parish church, Msida. This will be followed by a private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and care shown by all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Simblija Care Home during this delicate time. Donations to the Missionaries of Charity Sisters, Cospicua, in memory of Victor will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On November 18, CARMEN née Callus, widow of Nazzareno, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her treasured children Dr Joe and his wife Angela, Sally and her husband Dr Alberto Vella, Miriam, John, and Annette, widow of Anthony Camilleri, her adored grandchildren Lorraine, Stefania, Anna Maria, Patricia, Roberta, David, Karl, Nigel, Jana, Adam and Daniel and their spouses, her 13 great-grandchildren, her sister Mary, wife of Andrew Buhagiar, and her brother Joe, other family members and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow Monday, November 20 at 3pm at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment in the family grave at St Nicholas cemetery, Qrendi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Kristu Re 2 at SVPH for their loving care and dedication during her stay under their care. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – TONIO, MARILYENE and ANNA. In fond remembrance. Divine mercy, grant them eternal rest.

CASSAR – ANTHONY. Precious memories of a loving and devoted husband and father on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Emma and son Mark. May the Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. In loving memory of our dear father VINCENT on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, née Battistino, his children, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of Vincent’s soul is being said tomorrow, Monday, November 20, at 8am, at Santa Luċija parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – JOE, of Żabbar. On the 25th of this month being the 41st anniversary of his passing away. Still loved and missed by his loving wife Winnie, his daughter Glorianne, grandchildren, his sister Irma, family and friends. A prayer is solicited.

PACE – MARIONNE. In ever loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and sister on the 29th anniversary of her passing to the Lord.

Words however special

Can never fully say

Just how much

You’re thought about

Today and every day.

Kristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and family. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. In ever loving memory of CONNIE, a caring mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus and grandchildren.

SULTANA – JOE. In memory of a beloved husband and father on the third anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his daughters Janet and her husband Michele, and Ingrid and her husband Andrea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAYAR. In loving memory of my dear parents GITA and GEORGE who passed away 32 (November 22) and 29 years ago (November 26) respectively this month. Forever in our thoughts. May they both rest in peace, and their spirit live on forever. Their daughter Rina, and grandson Gabriel (Arnold).

ZAMMIT – ERIC ZAMMIT, B.Pharm. Treasured memories of a much-loved brother-in-law and uncle on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Liliana and Mario, Ingrid and Daniel.

In memory of JOSEPH D’AMICO who departed from this world on November 20, 2020. Sadly missed by his daughter Josette, his son Sergio and his wife Therese, grandchildren Kristina and Michael, his brothers and sisters Gaetano and his wife Therese, David and his wife Sylvana, Isabella and her husband Joe, Gemma and her husband Peter, Cynthia and her husband Philip, Salvatore Spina, widower of his sister Carmelina and relatives of his late wife Renata; Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie, Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

KARL ANTHONY DESPOTT - 7.1.1947 - 23.11.2018. On the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Sorely missed and forever treasured in the hearts of his loving wife Maphine and his children Edward and Maria and her husband Josep. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH G. BORG, LL. D. a very dear husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Audrey, David, James, Josephine, Max and Adam.

Treasured memories of ERIC ZAMMIT, B.Pharm. A beloved husband and father on the 20th anniversary of his demise, November 19, 2003. Lovingly remembered by his wife Pierina and daughters Stephanie and her husband Bernard and Martine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our beloved VINCENT RAPA on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered and loved by his family and friends. Masses for the repose of Vincent’s soul will be offered on Friday, 24 November 2023 at John Paul II Institute for the Family (Ta’ Kana) in Victoria, Gozo at 7am and 7pm, at the Chapel of the Salesian Sisters of St John Bosco in Victoria, Gozo at 5pm and on Saturday, 25 November 2023 at St Anthony’s parish in Brussels, Belgium at 6pm. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.