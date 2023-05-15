“Because I could not stop for Death, He kindly stopped for me” (Emily Dickinson)

The world has lost a gentleman, and cardiology has lost a stalwart. Joe succumbed today to a chronic illness, and I am bereft!

It is impossible to list Joe’s achievements in this small appreciation, but I shall try to summarise. Joe qualified as a doctor in Malta, then trained in adult cardiology and later paediatric cardiology in the UK, eventually leading interventional cardiac catheterisation at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

He helped develop adult and, later, paediatric cardiology services in Malta in the 1980s, handing over clinical work in paediatric cardiology to me in the mid-1990s. He was one of my PhD examiners in 1998 at the University College London. We continued to work together here in Malta during his six-monthly visits.

Along with my adult colleagues in the Cath Lab, we conducted specialised interventions for all ages, from babies to the elderly. Joe could (incredibly) do anything in Cath Lab safely, pioneering quite a few novel interventions, some of them in Malta.

Joe was renowned and constantly sought after internationally to try out new cardiac devices

Joe was awarded the National Order of Merit in 1994 for services rendered to Malta and was awarded the title of visiting external professor to the university during a ceremony held at the Medical School auditorium at Mater Dei Hospital in 2014. Joe’s ability to think safely outside the box was a constant source of amazement to us, along with his uncanny ability to instantaneously develop novel solutions tailored to individual patients.

Despite his genius and miraculous hands, he was a humble gentleman, an excellent teacher and always ready to listen to others’ viewpoints. Indeed, Joe was renowned and constantly sought after internationally to try out new cardiac devices, to teach, to speak at conferences and help set up interventional cardiac catheter programmes all over the world. This went on even after he became ill, as he continued to come to Malta almost until the end.

Oh Joe… we shall deeply miss your banter and teasing, the jokes and puns, the deep discussions on all topics, your depth of knowledge and wisdom, our meals out with the families… I cannot believe I will never be able to call you for advice or support, my friend and my mentor!

Lost but non omnis moriar – emulated by your students and juniors and, most of all, appreciated by the thousands of patients who have benefitted from your care Joe – until we meet again.

Joe is survived by his devoted wife Josette, three children and eight grandchildren who will miss him dearly.