APS Bank has warned customers to be cautious of messages and phone calls they may receive from actors impersonating the bank's communication channels, after reports of phishing scams over the weekend.

The bank warned customers not to provide any personal details, reply to SMS's or click on suspicious links, sharing examples of scam messages sent to customers through a spoof number impersonating APS's.

This means that customers were receiving phishing attempts via SMS on the same number in which they may have previously received legitimate notifications from their bank.

If customers are in doubt about messages they may have received or have already provided information via SMS or over the phone, the bank encouraged anyone affected to call their contact centre on 21226644.

"We will never request a password change or personal details or execute transactions by SMS, email, over the phone or social media," they said.

The APS Bank contact centre is open Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 9 pm, including public holidays.