Learning does not have to stop when the workday begins. Once we step into the corporate world and our schedules fill up, time for personal development may become limited – but even a few dedicated hours can open the door to meaningful, engaging learning experiences.

This is why the part-time courses offered by MCAST Gateway to Industry are especially valuable – because they cater for those with busy schedules, are engaging and fun, and offer a wide variety of options specifically tailored for those individuals looking to progress in their careers, gain new skills, switch industries, or pursue new hobbies.

Find the right course for you

The MG2i Course Guide is now available – your go-to guide to a world of learning possibilities.

From short, focused awards to full qualifications, it is packed with options that cater to every type of learner:

Need a quick skill boost? Check out our short courses and awards for targeted upskilling.

Looking for a structured path? Explore our certificates and diplomas.

Ready to level up your career? Dive into higher diplomas, degrees, and Master’s programs.

Want to turn your passion into practice? Try our creative and hobby-based courses.

These courses are for anyone ready to invest in themselves – career changers, industry newcomers, hobbyists, or those wanting to formalise their existing skills with recognised certifications.

The MG2i Course Guide features a wide range of courses across multiple industries, provided by nine leading institutes. These include:

Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA) – Graphic design, photography, media, fashion, performing arts

Applied Research & Innovation Centre (ARIC) – AI, robotics, innovation management

Institute of Community Services (ICS) – Health care, early childhood education, beauty therapy, fitness

Centre for Languages & Communication (CLE) – English, Maltese, and other languages for business and life

Gozo Campus – A variety of courses designed specifically for students based in Gozo and that is just the beginning.

The guide is full of options to match your goals, availability, and interests.

The MG2i Course Guide offers courses for every stage of learning:

Beginner-Friendly Options – No prior experience? Start with foundation programs.

Industry-Recognized Certifications – Gain credentials that employers value.

Advanced & Specialized Learning – For professionals looking to refine their expertise.

For added flexibility, various learning options are available, including face-to-face, online, and blended courses to accommodate busy schedules; and evening and weekend classes for working professionals.

Why choose MG2i courses?

Designed with industry needs in mind

Hands-on, practical training in cutting-edge facilities

Opportunities for internships, networking, and career support

Open to students, professionals, and lifelong learners

For more information visit https://mg2imalta.com/courses/