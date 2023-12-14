The Malta Equidrome launched a brand new competition in the local horse racing calendar.

Matthew Brincat, CEO of the Malta Equidrome, announced that the Malta Equidrome will be hosting the first ever speed race in Malta.

Brincat made the announcement in the presence of Andrew Grech, General Manager of Assikura Insurance, and Anthony Demanuele, vice-chairman of the Malta Racing Club.

This event is a spectacular one for both participants and spectators which for many years has been a major event in Scandinavia and after discussions with Assikura Insurance it has now also arrived in Malta.

