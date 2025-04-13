As TradeMalta celebrates its tenth anniversary, the organisation stands at a pivotal moment in its mission to support Malta-based businesses in their international ventures. Over the past decade, TradeMalta has played a crucial role in expanding the reach of local enterprises beyond the nation’s shores, fostering global trade relationships, and helping firms navigate the challenges of international expansion.

In an exclusive interview with The Times of Malta, the CEO of TradeMalta Anton Buttigieg reflects on the journey so far, highlighting the key milestones and challenges, whilst outlining an ambitious roadmap for the future, despite the turbulence currently affecting global markets.

A decade of progress

Since its inception, TradeMalta has been instrumental in helping Malta-based businesses to internationalise their operations and export their goods and services. Originally conceived as a public-private partnership between the Government of Malta and the Malta Chamber, TradeMalta has evolved into a dynamic force driving international trade and penetrating new markets.

“Our mission has always been clear,” Buttigieg remarks. “We aim to empower companies with export potential and help them overcome the barriers of entering new and traditional markets. Whether through funding, networking opportunities, trade missions, or knowledge sharing, we have worked tirelessly to ensure Malta-based businesses thrive internationally.”

Over the past decade the organisation has assisted hundreds of Malta-based businesses, enabling them to participate in international trade shows, access funding for overseas expansion, and establish key business relationships across multiple regions and continents.

Overcoming challenges

The journey has not been without its hurdles. Global economic uncertainty, shifting geopolitical landscapes, and the COVID-19 pandemic have all tested TradeMalta’s resilience and adaptability.

“The pandemic was a major disruption,” the CEO admits. “Traditional business development strategies, such as physical trade missions and networking events, were put on hold. We had to pivot quickly, embracing digitalisation to continue supporting our businesses such as the Digital Marketing Incentive which we still offer today. Virtual trade missions and online business matchmaking events became the norm, and, in many ways, this shift has made us more agile and resourceful.

Another key challenge has been educating Malta-based businesses about the realities of international trade. “Many firms underestimate the complexities involved in expanding abroad. We have focused on providing guidance, from navigating diverse regulatory landscapes to understanding cultural nuances, while supporting the development of effective marketing strategies to ensure that our companies are well prepared for the challenges of foreign markets.

“As we mark our tenth year in operation, we find ourselves navigating one of the most significant challenges in these turbulent times – shaped by global economic uncertainty - testing our resilience and adaptability like never before,” the CEO continues.

Achievements and milestones

TradeMalta’s success is evident in the many businesses that have flourished with its support. “We take pride in seeing Malta-based businesses, from tech startups to manufacturers, establishing strong international footprints. Some companies that initially sought our assistance for small-scale expansions are now operating in multiple countries. Right from the start we have had a clear focus on helping companies to export and internationalise, building a great team of highly specialised individuals with different backgrounds who are able to meet the needs of the organisation and our clients. Our ongoing direct contact with business and the efficient service we provide have underpinned our success and continues to generate new enquiries from companies.

“Maltese industries have unique strengths, and we have tailored our support accordingly. The technology sector, for instance, has seen substantial growth, with local firms securing contracts in European, American and Middle Eastern markets. Many other sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and logistics have also expanded their reach. These multi-sectoral successes have been reflected in the varied industries represented among the winners of the Malta International Business Awards, another TradeMalta initiative which is playing an important role in highlighting the vibrant and diverse nature of Malta-based businesses that trade internationally, while celebrating their remarkable achievements.”

Looking ahead: The next ten years

As TradeMalta embarks on its second decade, the organisation is focused on leveraging emerging opportunities while addressing new challenges.

“We are keenly aware of the rapid changes in global trade,” Buttigieg states. “Much of the turbulence we are seeing today can, in some respects, be traced back to the Covid pandemic which revealed the vulnerabilities inherent in being too reliant on globalised supply chains. This resulted in an accelerating process of shortening these supply chains, which is contributing to a reshaping of the international business environment. This is a new reality which is redefining how businesses operate internationally. Our role is to ensure that Malta based firms can find the right opportunities within the uncertainties that inevitably come with change. Malta has always been incredibly resourceful and as we formulate our new strategy, we will look to see how best to navigate this new era.”

TradeMalta is also looking at strengthening ties with emerging markets. ‘Whilst Europe will remain our main trading partner, we are actively exploring opportunities in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The current challenges facing the global economy should not stop us from exploring regions which still present significant potential for Malta-based businesses. There have already been successful multi-sectorial trade missions to Ghana, Ethiopia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other jurisdictions. Malta-based companies looking for new opportunities in these emerging markets have also been supported by a wider diplomatic presence by the Maltese Government, which gives tangible recognition of the potential they offer. To give you just one example, the establishment of an Embassy in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, also the seat of the African Union and an important communications hub, opens opportunities in the whole of Africa. Throughout, TradeMalta has proved itself to be a catalyst for successful internationalisation, something which we will continue to focus on while taking into account the evolving trade dynamics.”

Finally, the CEO emphasises the importance of collaboration. “No organisation can operate in isolation. We will continue working with local businesses, government bodies, international trade organisations, and our global partners to ensure that Malta-based companies have the best possible opportunities to succeed.”

A celebration of success

As TradeMalta celebrates its tenth anniversary, it does so with a strong track record of success and a clear vision for the future. The past decade has seen Malta-based businesses break new ground on the international stage, and with TradeMalta’s continued support, the next decade promises even greater achievements.

“At this point, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to all present and past Chairpersons and Directors, our shareholders – the Government and the Malta Chamber – as well as HSBC Bank for their unwavering support throughout these ten years. Their continued commitment has been instrumental to TradeMalta’s journey—without which, many of our achievements would simply not have been possible,” Buttigieg continues.

“Our journey is far from over,” the CEO concludes. “The world of international trade is certainly facing a challenging moment but over the past decade we have already faced and overcome many unexpected turns. This gives us confidence in our ability to continue assisting companies to grow beyond our shores. Our role has never been more relevant particularly in this era of rapid transformation. TradeMalta will remain a steady partner, empowering local businesses to expand internationally, by fostering international partnerships, and ensuring that Malta continues to punch above its weight in global trade.”