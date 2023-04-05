Tech.mt, a Public Private Partnership between the Government of Malta, under the remit of the Ministry for Economy, European Funds and Lands (MEFL) and The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, will be organising three Business Missions in 2023.

Business Mission to Dublin Tech Summit, Dublin, Ireland, May 31 – June 1, 2023

Tech.mt, in collaboration with the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA) and Malta Enterprise will be organising a business mission to the Dublin Tech Summit – DTS23, a two-day conference at the heart of the international tech scene.

DTS23 attracts over 8,000 attendees from around the globe and provides an effective platform for both established and emerging tech businesses to accelerate growth. By bringing together an international ecosystem of business leaders, innovators, and investors, DTS23 will offer a unique opportunity to drive connections with responsive tech experts and exchange knowledge and strategies with an energised global community.

Business Mission to GITEX Global, Dubai, UAE, October 16 – October 20, 2023

Tech.mt, in collaboration with the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA) will be organising a business mission to GITEX Global, the world's largest tech and start-up super-connector event, making waves globally from Dubai.

With over 4000 exhibitors and more than 200 Government entities from 170+ countries, GITEX Global connects partners to the most influential Public-Private Partnerships, tech giants, creative start-ups, and revolutionary innovators from across the globe. GITEX Global is set to rock the tech world with the year's biggest and most mind-blowing showcase of enterprise solutions. From international leaders and innovators, to policymakers discussing and debating new ideas on IoT and Cyber-Tech to breakthroughs in AI, the Metaverse, Quantum Computing and sustainability.

Business Mission to Web Summit, Lisbon, Portugal, November 13 – November 16, 2023

Tech.mt, in collaboration with the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA), Malta Enterprise, Finance Malta and Gaming Malta will be organising a business mission to the Web Summit.

With over 71,000 attendees, the Summit brings together the founders and CEOs of technology companies, fast-growing start-ups, policymakers, and Heads of State. The Web Summit is a very prestigious and unique event, hence the global reach of over three billion. It is a platform where global giants and industry players come together. The audience includes a wide community of followers, from start-ups and investors to C-suites and VIPs.

We are pleased to invite individuals and businesses in the local tech sector to partner with us on these journeys. Selected partners may be eligible for financial assistance to partly cover the cost of these visits under the International Trade Promotion Incentive Scheme as published by TradeMalta.

If you have any questions concerning these Business Missions, you may direct them to: techmt.contact@tech.mt. An Expression of Interest will be published for each Mission in due course.