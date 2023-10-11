ĊineXjenza is gearing up for its ninth season, featuring an array of films exploring subjects such as disease outbreaks, mental health, and fish farming.

Similar to previous years, the monthly film screenings will be followed by engaging discussions with distinguished scientists and experts.

Each film will provide a platform for expert speakers to casually delve into ongoing scientific research or technological breakthroughs linked to the themes depicted in the films.

The first event, scheduled for October 17 at 7pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, is centered around the screening of the blockbuster science fiction film I Am Legend, starring Will Smith.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, I Am Legend paints a vivid picture of a dystopian world plagued by a deadly virus intended to cure cancer that transforms humans into mutants. Dr Robert Neville, portrayed by Smith, emerges as the last survivor in a deserted New York City, dedicating himself to finding a cure for the outbreak.

After the screening, the audience will have the opportunity to engage in a stimulating discussion led by Dr Analisse Cassar and Dr Vanessa Petroni Magri, researchers investigating novel cancer treatments and the molecular pharmacology and pathology of cancer at the University of Malta.

The expert speakers will delve into the real-world science behind the film and explore the possibilities and limitations of the depicted scenarios.

Attendees can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the film's underlying scientific principles and participating in a lively exchange of ideas.

ĊineXjenza is run by the Malta Chamber of Scientists and supported by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Spazju Kreattiv and forms part of the STEAM project.