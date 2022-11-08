A 43-year-old construction worker died, succumbing to his injuries after falling at a construction site in Msida last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the man, a Turkish national who lives in Malta, had died at Mater Dei Hospital.

They said they are investigating the case and a magisterial inquiry into the matter is ongoing.

The incident happened on November 4 and is the latest in a series of construction site injuries in recent weeks.

At the time the police had said they were called to the site on Triq Victor Denaro at around 11 am.

The victim was found to have fallen a height of more than one storey while carrying out work.

He was rushed to Mater Dei in an ambulance where he was found to be suffering grievous injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima was informed of the case and an inquiry was launched.

Last month a worker was left with serious injuries after falling around a storey at a construction site in San Ġwann.

That same day a 52-year-old man injured himself grievously after slipping and falling on a steel beam at his workplace in St Paul's Bay.

And earlier that week a 46-year-old Albanian man was also left grievously injured while sawing wood at a construction site in Xagħra.

Just two weeks earlier a 57-year-old man from Birkirkara fell to his death from a height of around five floors at a construction site.