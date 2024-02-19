The International Press Institute (IPI) has expressed deep alarm over the recent surge in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks targeting media outlets in Hungary, Bosnia, Malta, and Ukraine.

Cyber-attacks pose an increasingly serious threat to media freedom, hindering the free flow of information and obstructing the public's access to independent journalism, the IPI said in a statement.

The attacks on Times of Malta as well as media outlets in Hungary, Bosnia and Ukraine are the latest wake-up call that urgent action is needed to protect the digital security of media outlets in Europe and beyond.

IPI called on national authorities in Hungary, Bosnia, Malta, and Ukraine, in collaboration with relevant European authorities, to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Addressing the threat from cyberattacks must also be a priority for the EU in the run-up to the upcoming EU elections in June, given the threat such attacks may pose to the flow of information ahead of the vote.

Both sustainable financing and technical support are imperative for media to be able to strengthen their cybersecurity defences, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of independent journalism and safeguarding freedom of speech amidst evolving digital challenges.

Media under attack

In January, DDoS attacks were renewed against independent media in Hungary, including Media1, Telex, Kecsup, and Forbes Hungary, apparently carried out by an unknown attacker who goes by 'Hano'.

Last September, just days after reporting on these events, IPI was itself targeted in a DDoS attack that took its website offline for three days. The attack was also signed by 'Hano'.

On January 8, news outlet BUKA in Bosnia announced on January 8 that its website had been targeted by a large-scale cyber-attack that lasted into early February.

In Ukraine, major online outlets Censor.Net, Zn.ua, Ukrainska Pravda, Dim, and Freedom have faced a wave of similar cyberattacks.

The message sent out on Telergram in connection with the Times of Malta attack.

On February 6, the Times of Malta website came under a serious DDoS attack that rendered it temporarily inaccessible to readers. Russia hackers claimed to be behind the attack and in a Telegram post said: "We are not against the country itself and its inhabitants, we are against those who support sanctions against Russia."

In addition to being temporarily offline, some of these media organisations were also forced to block server requests from certain countries in an attempt to limit attacks, preventing readers in those countries from accessing information.

“The increase in cyberattacks on news outlets in Europe is cause for serious alarm and demands a strong response from law enforcement authorities, as well as the companies whose infrastructure is being used to target and silence independent media,” said IPI deputy director Scott Griffen.

“DDoS attacks are relatively cheap, easy to execute, and exceptionally difficult to trace – but cause serious harm to media outlets’ operations and the public’s right to information, making them a dangerous new tool to attack press freedom."

IPI said stands in solidarity with the affected media outlets and journalists who continue to work under challenging circumstances.