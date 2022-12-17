The Qatar bribery scandal that has rocked the European Parliament shows how widespread and devastating the culture of impunity can be.

This latest scandal should be of grave concern to the European Union. Also because it is no isolated incident, as Transparency International noted. Its director, Michiel van Hulten, pointed his finger at the European Parliament. “Over many decades,” he said, “the Parliament has allowed a culture of impunity to develop, with a combination of lax financial rules and controls and a complete lack of independent (or, indeed, any) ethics oversight.”

This time, at least, the European Parliament acted promptly and decisively after one of its vice presidents, Eva Kaili, was arrested and now faces corruption charges over “bags of cash” reportedly found in her Brussels accommodation. She insists she is innocent.

Describing the scandal as an attack on democracy, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola took resolute action, first suspending Kaili from her role and then pushing a motion to remove her from office. The MEPs sent a clear signal when they voted 625 to one to strip Kaili of her office.

Swift action was also taken in Kaili’s home country, Greece. She was expelled from the socialist party PASOK as pressure mounted to also make her give up her seat in the European Parliament.

This narrative and unfolding drama contrast sharply with another scandal that had hit the European Union 10 years ago, directly affecting and embarrassing Malta.

Former Nationalist cabinet minister John Dalli had to resign as European health and consumer policy commissioner amid bribery allegations with regard to legislation on tobacco products. He keeps insisting he was never involved in any wrongdoing, saying his was not a voluntary resignation and even accusing the two large political parties in Malta and the tobacco industry of framing him.

At the time, the Nationalist Party had opted to sit on the fence, deciding not to take any stand on the matter pending police investigations, even if some elements within had rubbed their hands in glee.

One of Dalli’s former canvassers, who has since passed away, was arraigned a couple of months later facing charges of bribery and trading in influence. However, it took the Malta police a decade to finally take Dalli himself to court. He pleaded not guilty to charges of trading in influence and attempted bribery over an alleged €60 million bribe by his former aide to help influence EU tobacco legislation in 2012. The case continues.

The manner in which the Dalli case was handled, certainly by the Maltese authorities – the resignation occurred under a Nationalist administration but there was a change of government the following year – harks at the impunity spoken about by Transparency International and by the three judges who conducted the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

It was, therefore, encouraging to hear Metsola pledge “there will be no sweeping under the carpet” and vowing to launch a process of reform and strengthen the protection of whistleblowers. By overwhelmingly voting to sack Kaili as vice president, the MEPs demonstrated their willingness to support such action.

All European Union institutions and all member states must act in unison to ensure zero tolerance towards corruption. The European Commission says it will next year propose a new law criminalising all forms of corruption in member states, covering not only bribery but also trafficking in influence, illicit enrichment, embezzlement and abuse of power.

That will be the litmus test for each member state and their institutions.