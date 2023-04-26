A feast dedicated to altar boys was held at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary last Sunday. Organised by the Gozo diocese, altar boys from all over Gozo, together with their families, attended the activity held at the parvis of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary. The event included talks, one for the altar boys and another for their parents, delivered by Fr Krystof Buttigieg, followed by various fun games. Food stalls were also available. Among the various priests and seminarians, were Gozo seminary rector Fr Richard Farrugia and vice-rector Fr Samuel Grech.

Photo: Charles Spiteri