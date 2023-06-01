The annual reporting season in Malta came to an end two weeks ago with the publication of the January 2023 full-year results of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Trident Estates plc. Both companies subsequently delivered a presentation to financial analysts last week providing additional details on last year’s financial performance and the strategy going forward.

In one of my recent articles, I mentioned that we are witnessing a much faster-than-expected return to ‘normality’ across many sectors such as travel, hospitality and retail. This trend was also very evident in the financial performance of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, which is closely linked to the health of the tourism and leisure sectors as well as the overall performance of the local economy.

Although the start of the past financial year between February 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, was still disrupted by a number of COVID-19 restrictions and weak tourism figures, the Farsons Group reported a record performance for FY2022/23. In fact, group revenues of €118.2 million were 14.2 per cent higher than the previous record of €103.5 million in the 2019/20 financial year prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Likewise, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to €26.4 million when compared to the record of €23.2 million in FY2018/19, and the profit before tax of €15.3 million also exceeds the previous record of €14.1 million in FY2018/19.

Due to the obligations for most issuers of bonds across the Regulated Main Market of the Malta Stock Exchange, Farsons publishes its financial forecasts annually. On July 22, 2022, Farsons had announced that during the 2022/23 financial year, it was expected to generate revenue of €115.7 million, EBITDA of €25.6 million and pre-tax profits of €14.2 million. It is always important to compare actual results to forecasts prepared by each of the companies that publish such financial estimates. In the case of Farsons, it is positive to note that the actual performance last year indeed exceeded the company’s forecasts.

With the exception of the 2020/21 financial year, which was hugely impacted by the pandemic, the Farsons Group has been reporting healthy levels of profitability over the years, and a marked improvement compared to the weak levels of profits prior to 2014. Investors possibly fail to appreciate that the consistently healthy levels of profits over the past few years are partly as a result of the benefits of the consistent investments undertaken.

Farsons will consider the potential structuring of its food operations into a separate listed entity

During last week’s meeting, Group CFO Anne Marie Tabone indicated that total capital expenditure amounted to over €112 million over the past decade. Despite this elevated level of capital expenditure, the group’s level of indebtedness remained on the low side. In fact, as at January 31, 2023, the net debt (excluding lease liabilities) amounted to only €14.8 million compared to just over €34 million prior to the pandemic.

In his intervention to financial analysts last week, CEO Norman Aquilina highlighted the growing importance of the group’s subsidiaries. Despite the fact that the subsidiaries’ combined revenue exceeded the company’s turn­over, the group’s core business, namely the “brewing, production and sale of branded beers and beverages”, remains the major driver of profitability.

The Farsons CEO highlighted the “significant opportunities for further growth” across the subsidiaries, with particular emphasis on increasing the market share of the food importation business, since the

market remains excessively fragmented. In this respect, the group is embarking on a major investment in a dedicated food distribution centre at Tal-Ħandaq, Qormi, which will significantly increase the warehousing capacity of this business unit. Works are expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.

Apart from the record financial performance and dividend distribution to shareholders in FY2022/23, the recent annual report’s major highlight was the comment on the ongoing strategic review of the food business. Farsons stated that this review will also consider the potential structuring of its food operations into a separate listed entity, similar to the Trident Estates plc spin-off that took place some years ago.

In his address to financial analysts last week, chairman Louis Farrugia explained that following the clear benefits of the spin-off of Trident as a separate company listed on the MSE, a similar strategy is being considered for the food operation. Hopefully, this review will be concluded in the near term to enable the group to take advantage of the opportunities for consolidation of the food importation business.

It is very reassuring to see that some public companies highlight the overall benefits of being a publicly traded company. Hopefully, this will instigate many more Maltese companies to consider a stock exchange listing, thereby providing further depth and choice to investors across the local capital market.

In view of its obligations as a bond issuer, Farsons will be publishing its financial projections for the current financial year through an updated Financial Analysis Summary by mid-July, since this must be issued within two months from the publication of its annual financial statements.

Given the positive momentum across the local economy and the expectations of a strong year across the tourism sector, it will be interesting to read the group’s expectations for the current financial year. The 2023/24 financial year promises to be another rewarding year since, in the words of the CEO, Farsons is “taking on the future with renewed ambition and confidence in our strategy”.

Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd, ‘Rizzo Farrugia’, is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. This report has been prepared in accordance with legal requirements. It has not been disclosed to the company/s herein mentioned before its publication. It is based on public information only and is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The author and other relevant persons may not trade in the securities to which this report relates (other than executing unsolicited client orders) until such time as the recipients of this report have had a reasonable opportunity to act thereon. Rizzo Farrugia, its directors, the author of this report, other employees or Rizzo Farrugia on behalf of its clients, have holdings in the securities herein mentioned and may at any time make purchases and/or sales in them as principal or agent, and may also have other business relationships with the company/s. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Neither Rizzo Farrugia, nor any of its directors or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of all or any part thereof and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in this report.

